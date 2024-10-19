BSP sends legal notice to actor Vijay over elephant symbol on TVK flag

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has sent a legal notice to actor-politician Vijay, who is the president of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that the usage of elephant symbol on TVK’s flag was in violation of law, since the elephant is BSP’s national symbol. The notice demanded that the TVK remove the symbol from the flag within five days and warned that if it is not removed, legal action would be initiated. Vijay had, on August 22, unveiled a red and yellow striped party flag featuring the Vaagai flower (Albizia Julibrissin) as its central motif, flanked by two elephants. The BSP has condemned the usage of the elephant in the symbol since then.

In the notice sent by S Sandeep, state vice-president of the BSP’s advocate wing, it has been pointed out that the elephant symbol is the recognised symbol of BSP. The notice further said that while the TVK can still get registered, the party would not be entitled to use any symbol reserved by another registered political party for party-related activities. “Instead, your party will receive a free symbol from the list of available free symbols provided by the Election Commission of India,” it said.

The notice further stated that according to the Election Commission of India Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, any party possessing a flag of its own is responsible to ensure that the flag does not violate the provisions of the said Act. “Since the symbol and order were released in the government gazette, the Elephant symbol has not been used by any other party except Bahujan Samaj Party-(BSP). TVK party using the national party symbol in the flag is a violation of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, of 1950,” the notice stated.