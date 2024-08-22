Actor Vijay unveils party’s flag featuring Vaagai flower- Here’s why

Actor-politician Vijay unveiled the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party’s flag on Thursday, August 22 at the party’s headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The red and yellow striped flag features the Vaagai flower (Albizia Julibrissin) as its central motif, flanked by two elephants. According to reports, in the Sangam period, kings had worn garlands made of these flowers to symbolise victory.

Speaking about the significance of the flag, Vijay said, “Like the silence before the storm, there is an interesting historical reference behind the flag.” Vijay said that these details along with the party’s ideology and strategy will be disclosed at the party conference scheduled in September.

The actor-politician said that the party’s first state level conference would be announced soon. “So far we have looked after ourselves but from now on after strengthening our party we will work for the growth of Tamil Nadu and its people.” TNM had earlier reported in its newsletter Powertrip that Vijay wants to hold a massive state-level conference in September this year, inviting lakhs of supporters. But his team has been unable to find a venue to host the event.

Along with the flag, the party had released its song. Before the flag was unveiled, Vijay undertook a pledge along with his party activists. He read out the pledge, "We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings."

Vijay had launched his party earlier in February.

Vijay is focussing on the 2026 Assembly elections and has already announced that he will retire from movies after the highly-anticipated action thriller "GOAT", set to be released on September 5. He will follow a list of Tamil film matinee idols who entered politics, right from the iconic MG Ramachandran (MGR) who floated the AIADMK and went on to become one of the most popular Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu to Dr J Jayalalithaa, who was also a matinee idol and went to become one of the notable Chief Ministers of the state.

However, actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan were not too successful in their own political stints. Tamil movie industry's living legend, Rajinikanth had announced his political entry just before the 2016 Assembly polls, but subsequently backed off citing ill health.