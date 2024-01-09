Brutalised, deprived, locked up: Justice Chandru’s scathing report on TN juvenile homes

Lack of mental health help to CCLs

Rehabilitation measures inside the homes mandate informal education, vocational training, a de-addiction centre, and counselling. However, homes in Tamil Nadu are not keen to put effort towards it. Without consistent access to counsellors or even a schedule, inmates are subjected to random counselling sessions by different therapists leaving them confused. Psychologists complain about a lack of infrastructure facilities and being overworked and underpaid. The report notes that a psychologist attached to Chengalpattu visits 23 homes, while a Madurai psychologist visits 21 homes. As there are no sanctioned posts of psychologists, counsellors, psychiatrists or doctors at the homes, it is difficult to get a preliminary assessment of CCLs. As the Madurai home does not have any visiting psychiatrists from the government hospital, the authorities in the home have to obtain orders from the JJ Board every single time a child needs to be taken to the hospital for a consultation.

The lack of coordination between district government hospitals and homes in Cuddalore and Vellore has led to children being taken to Chennai for the preliminary assessment, citing that there are no experts in the district. In addition, insufficient infrastructure and outdated techniques further prevent the children from being counselled.

A psychologist who visits the Chennai facility says there is no private room for the counsellor to speak to the CCLs. No computer is provided to update the status of the inmates. The female counsellor says the staff refused to assist her and also did not allow her to use the restroom.

While discussing the mental health status of CCLs, Chandru reiterates that the children’s families should also be provided counselling. “Counselling the child without counselling the family (on how to deal with social stigma, how to engage with their child who has committed a crime) will not be beneficial in the short and long term,” he notes.

He also says there are no protocols to define the role of mental health practitioners and calls techniques like Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) and psychometric tests outdated. CCLs have been assessed without considering the context of the crimes and the trauma faced by them.

The report notes that multiple counsellors, including a psychologist, counselled the CCL without coordinating with each other. No proper documentation of the counselling sessions or the mental health of the CCL could be found in any of the homes. “The existing mental health services offered to the CCLs most probably will cause more harm than assisting them. There is no accountability or overseeing of how mental health services are offered and whether it benefits the child in concern,” the report says.

However, a few counsellors came forward to provide sex education to the CCLs. In the Tirunelveli home facility, a counsellor addressed inmates’ doubts about masturbation. In Coimbatore home, a counsellor facilitated a conversation with two inmates who had a consensual relationship in the facility. The report notes that after the counsellor found out about the relationship, he discussed with other inmates about practising safe sex.