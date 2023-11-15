TN: Justice Chandru committee on JJ Act recommends major changes in juvenile homes

Recommendations by the committee

Separate Directorate

> The committee has recommended the immediate bifurcation of the Directorate of Social Defense. While the Directorate of Social Defense will continue to have governance over the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) meant for care and protection, the CCIs meant for Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) will be operated by the new directorate which will be named as ‘Department of Special Services’ (DSS).

> The head of the department will be an IAS-level Director, who is committed to the cause of child welfare, and whose tenure would be a minimum period of three years. The director can have two Deputy Directors; one in charge of administration at the Headquarters and the other in charge of all the Homes. The Deputy Director (Homes) must periodically visit every Home and send reports to the Directorate.

> The affairs of the Homes should be monitored on a daily basis by the Directorate by creating a special monitoring room.

> The committee has strongly recommended against the practice of recruiting alleged ex-inmates as employees, and cited only qualified persons must be recruited after following proper recruitment rules. The existing rules for service must be revamped and new Special Rules prescribing Qualifications and Aptitude required must be made.

> The recruited persons should also be trained adequately. A Training Academy should be established by the Department to impart continuous training and orientation to the staff appointed to manage the Homes meant for CCLs. Special curriculum should be evolved and must be updated and the staff also should be sent for training from time to time to keep abreast of the changes in law and approach.