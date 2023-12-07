Bodies found inside homes and floating in flooded streets in Chennai

Even as north Chennai continues to reel from the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung and from state government apathy, residents of Pulianthope alleged that at least three dead bodies were seen floating in the waterlogged streets around their homes. Speaking to TNM on Wednesday, December 6, one resident said, “Until now, nobody has come to check on us. There are three dead bodies floating in the water on the streets. One is right on the doorstep of the G3 [Kilpauk] Police Station. There’s another one right behind my home. And a third is near a temple. We’ve informed the authorities, but no one has come so far. The bodies are lying face down, we have no idea who they are.” He also pointed out that the residents from 40 to 50 houses in the area are having to walk through the same water in which the corpses are floating.

A similar scene was witnessed in Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam – which is in south Chennai – on December 6. A resident confirmed to TNM that a body had been floating in front of their home. The area was also submerged in chest-level water. Eventually the authorities arrived to rescue people using earth-moving vehicles and the body was removed. Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa tweeted a confirmation on the same day that the body had been retrieved.