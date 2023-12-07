Bodies found inside homes and floating in flooded streets in Chennai

Even as north Chennai continues to reel from the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung and from state government apathy, residents of Pulianthope alleged that at least three dead bodies were seen floating in the waterlogged streets around their homes. Speaking to TNM on Wednesday, December 6, one resident said, “Until now, nobody has come to check on us. There are three dead bodies floating in the water on the streets. One is right on the doorstep of the G3 [Kilpauk] Police Station. There’s another one right behind my home. And a third is near a temple. We’ve informed the authorities, but no one has come so far. The bodies are lying face down, we have no idea who they are.” He also pointed out that the residents from 40 to 50 houses in the area are having to walk through the same water in which the corpses are floating.
A similar scene was witnessed in Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam – which is in south Chennai – on December 6. A resident confirmed to TNM that a body had been floating in front of their home. The area was also submerged in chest-level water. Eventually the authorities arrived to rescue people using earth-moving vehicles and the body was removed. Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa tweeted a confirmation on the same day that the body had been retrieved.
Further, according to TOI, as of December 7, in ground floor homes that were completely inundated.
Meanwhile, the Pulianthope resident who said he lives near Pandian Stores in the locality was standing in more than knee-high water when speaking to TNM. “Everyone you can see walking around is coming from the same place. All of us have to walk 6 km in this water to even charge our phones or to buy essentials. No one has come to check on us. We haven’t even been provided milk packets or mosquito coils. Whether it is DMK or AIADMK, they only come here when they need to ask for votes.”
He further alleged that rescue operations were carried out only on the streets where business families live. “We don’t know if it is happening in a private capacity or through political connections. Nobody has come to us from the state government’s side. No food or essentials have been provided.”
North Chennai, where predominantly lowered-caste and working class people live, is neglected every time the city floods. In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, little has changed despite the ruling DMK’s promises of social justice.
TNM also visited Mettupalayam in Perambur, another north Chennai neighbourhood, on December 6. Citizens are forced to walk on waterlogged streets to access basic amenities like food, milk, and drinking water.
Mettupalayam is one of the worst hit areas, yet for days since the cyclone passed, no aid had reached the people here. Residents told TNM that waterlogging occurs every time it rains, but this time it is at unprecedented levels. They are forced to walk at least 7 to 8 km, through inundated streets, to buy essentials.
A resident of Perambur whom TNM spoke to had walked 3 to 4 km up to Purasawalkam to buy essentials. “Forget aid, not even milk has been distributed nor has anyone bothered to come and see how bad the situation is,” he said angrily.
