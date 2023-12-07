As their families wait, hopes dim for three men who fell into 60-ft trench in Chennai

A diploma graduate, Naresh was working at a petrol bunk in a different part of Chennai until 10 days ago. In the last week of November, he was asked to shift to the petrol bunk adjacent to the construction site due to shortage of manpower there.

The Tamil Nadu Fire Service officials who are also involved in the operation said that there is 3 feet of sludge above the container. “Removing it is a difficult task as the water is mixed with soil and sludge,” a rescue team member told TNM. Since the basement of the site is very weak, they are planning to continue the operation manually now.

Sukumar, Naresh’s relative, said that his family members have been waiting at the site for more than three days. Naresh’s parents have been at the spot since December 4 and his other relatives too reached the place the same day. They have been sitting under a tree, waiting for Naresh to be rescued even as they braved the cyclone for two days.

Jayaseelan’s wife, who is four months pregnant, has been waiting there too, hoping for her husband to be rescued.

According to Naresh’s father Shankar, he was made to work continuously on December 2, 3, and 4 as the petrol bunk was functioning with skeletal staff.