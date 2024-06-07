Blamed for BJP’s loss in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai faces dissent

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president, K Annamalai, found himself under fire after the dismal show of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Senior BJP leader Kalyana Raman laid the blame firmly on Annamalai, saying he had deceived the BJP’s high command on the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu. He further called Annamalai a “ pathological liar. ” BJP failed to win any seats in Tamil Nadu, with Annamalai, who had contested in Coimbatore, losing to Ganapathy Rajkumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), by a margin of 1.14 lakh votes.

The statement comes a day after former Telangana governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, at a press conference in Chennai, warned the IT outfits of both the BJP and the opposition parties to refrain from tarnishing the image of senior party leaders. Tamilisai alleged that the DMK’s IT wing had referred to her derogatorily as “parattai,’ which is a pejorative description of coarse or wiry hair, often used to discriminate based on class, caste and racialised concepts of ‘ideal hair.’ She added that stern disciplinary action would be taken against those who tried to portray party leaders in the “wrong way,” including those from the BJP.

After the party’s defeat, Annamalai told the media that the BJP had grown its vote share in the state and that the people had shown that the party was moving in the right direction. He said the party would work twice as hard to win the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Kalyana Raman, who posted on X, noted that the party’s vote share had reduced in 2024 compared to 2014—both times when the party had not allied with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). “5.56% (BJP’s vote share in 2014) was by contesting 9 seats and 11.24% (BJP’s vote share in 2024) was by contesting 23 seats. In other words, on a pro-rata basis, BJP should have got about 14.25% to equalise its 2014 performance,” he said. He further claimed that the BJP had only lost its deposit in two seats in 2014 as against 11 seats in 2024. “Huge loss of face before common man and bad perception management and pathetic political misadventure,” he commented.