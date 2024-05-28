BJP’s plan if Annamalai loses and why Siddaramaiah did not go after BSY | Powertrip

Welcome to Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this issue, we explore two main stories. First, we delve into the future of BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai. What will happen if he wins or loses the election? The second story examines the dilemmas facing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as his political rival BS Yediyurappa is accused of child sexual assault.