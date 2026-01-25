BJP covertly pressuring Vijay to join alliance, says VCK’s Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday, January 24, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to coerce the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) into joining its alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Thirumavalavan said, “The BJP is covertly threatening all parties that have refused to align with it. Many speculate that TVK chief Vijay is also being covertly threatened by the BJP. I, too, believe this to be the case.”

He also addressed the controversy surrounding the film Jana Nayagan, saying Vijay appeared unwilling to openly condemn the BJP over the issue and needed to clarify his position.

“If there was a political coercion, Vijay should have clearly spoken about it, but he has chosen to remain silent. There is a question that Vijay needs to answer about whether there is a political reason for why Jana Nayagan has been blocked. What is clear is that Vijay is not ready to openly condemn the BJP for it. Vijay should make his reasons clear,” Thirumavalavan said.

The VCK leader also criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), stating that the party was weakening and that the BJP had gradually taken control of the opposition alliance. He said that this is a reality, which even the AIADMK acknowledges. His remarks come in the backdrop of a recent NDA leaders’ public meeting addressed by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the TVK is set to hold a closed-door party consultation meeting in Mahabalipuram. This will be the party’s first meeting since its public event in Erode in December. Both the party and Vijay have maintained silence following the censor board controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan.