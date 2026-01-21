In Public Interest: Has the Censor Board become a Political Tool? | Jana Nayagan Release

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has landed in a censor storm. The CBFC objections and legal fight have triggered a bigger debate: Is censorship being used as a political tool?

In this episode of In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Gnana Rajasekaran, retired IAS officer, former CBFC official and award-winning director to explain how the Censor Board works, how films are examined and why politics keeps entering the process.

From Punjab 95 to Jana Nayagan, we look at the pattern and its impact on creative freedom in India.