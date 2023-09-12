AR Rahman concert mismanagement: Top police officer transferred

Days after chaos reigned at the AR Rahman concert in Chennai on the East Coast Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Pallikaranai, Deepa Sathyan, has been put on compulsory waiting list until further notice, a state government order issued on Tuesday, September 12 said. The traffic jam due to the concert at the East Coast Road also resulted in a security nightmare for the police after the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was stuck in the snarl.

The order comes two days after there was utter chaos at AR Rahman’s concert venue on Palace Road in Adityaram Nagar located on the East Coast Road (ECR). Disappointed and angry fans took to social media after the concert and described an ordeal which they say was brought about by poor organisation. Many said that there was massive overcrowding, and scores of people were not able to enter the venue despite reaching several hours before the concert started.

Further, there were also allegations of people getting injured in the commotion to enter the venue, while at least one of the attendees said that they saw children being separated from their families. Also, many women took to social media and said they were molested in the melee.

Angry fans have been demanding accountability from AR Rahman, the organisers ACTC and from the police whom many said were not overseeing the crowd management properly.

Similarly, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) for Chennai City East, Disha Mittal has also been transferred and has been put on compulsory waiting list for failing to manage the situation at a protest held by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai demanding the resignation of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu over the Sanatana Dharma controversy.