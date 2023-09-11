AR Rahman concert fiasco: Cops suspect over-selling of tickets, fans disappointed

Hundreds of people who went to the recent AR Rahman concert at Chennai’s Adityaram Palace City took to the internet to express disappointment and anger, a response one would seldom expect after a Rahman show. Allegations of mismanagement, overcrowding, people getting hurt, and women being molested came to the fore, with many claiming that they were not able to get into the venue despite having valid tickets. Amidst this brewing controversy, the Chennai police have now raised suspicion that tickets were oversold by ACTC Events, the organisers of the show. Tambaram police Commissioner Amalraj told TNM that they are investigating this possibility. “We are looking into whether the organisers oversold the tickets. We understand that the venue has a capacity of 20,000 people and around 30,000 people turned up for the event,” he said.

The concert, titled ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ (Can the heart forget), took place on Sunday, September 10, at the venue located in Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR). A representative from ACTC Events who spoke to TNM on the condition of anonymity said that the seating capacity of the venue was 1,00,000 and that they had made arrangements for 50,000 people. “When ticket holders were trying to enter the venue, they were trying to do so via one entrance. Based on the type of tickets they purchased, there were restrictions on where they could enter from, but seeing the crowd, we decided to open all the entrances. This confusion existed only for 20-30 minutes and after that, people started to move around and occupy other empty spaces in the venue. There was no major untoward incident after the crowd was cleared and that is why the show was not paused,” they said.

Though ACTC refused to disclose how many tickets were sold, the anonymous representative acknowledged that the event could have been managed better. “The gates were opened at 10 am and people slowly started coming as early as 3 pm. But as more ticket holders showed up, it began getting crowded and there was a traffic jam outside the venue. People were already frustrated because some of them had to wait for hours in traffic even before they could enter the venue. Later on, we opened the VIP zone to everyone, including people who did not buy VIP tickets, because we did not want anyone to miss the show. We acknowledge the fault on our part and we are not trying to blame anyone,” he added.

‘No coordination, toilets, or sign boards’, ticket holders recall ordeal

Kanimozhi Manahoran, who attended the concert with her husband, recalled that they left their home at 4 pm. “People are saying things like you should have left the house early. My husband and I left our home at 4 pm. We were at Sholinganallur by 4:45,” she said. She further told TNM that the traffic was moving very slowly and that they were stuck till 7 pm.

“Since our tickets were with friends, I got off two kilometres ahead and started walking to the venue entrance. It’s another 2 kilometre walk from there to the grounds where the concert was taking place. This entry point was via a narrow street and everyone, regardless of whether they had silver, gold, diamond or platinum tickets, was stuck there. There was only one separate dedicated entrance for the VIPs near the main road and everyone else was clubbed together on this narrow street. I couldn’t breathe or see what was happening ahead, the crowd was so thick. There were no sign boards or coordinators present to direct people. Everyone was suffocating, so they kept pushing others,” she recalled.