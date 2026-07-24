Another custodial death in Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi youth dies after arrest

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A 24-year-old man from Thoothukudi died on Thursday, July 23, after spending six days in hospital following his arrest in a prohibition case. His family has alleged that he was assaulted in police custody. This marks the fourth death in the state since actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power in May 2026.

The police have denied the allegations, maintaining that Arunachalam collapsed inside the station lock-up and had no visible injuries when he underwent a medical examination after his arrest.

The deceased, N Arunachalam of Amudha Nagar in Thoothukudi, was arrested for possession of alcohol by the Thoothukudi South police on July 17, and 120 liquor bottles were allegedly seized from him.

According to the police, Arunachalam's personal search was videographed, his family was informed of his arrest, and he was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital at around 5.50 pm for a medical examination.

The police said the attending doctor certified him fit and recorded that he had no external injuries.

According to the police, Arunachalam was then brought back to the station to complete legal formalities and was lodged in the lock-up with other detainees.

While speaking to the other inmates, he allegedly collapsed inside the lock-up. Police personnel immediately gave him drinking water and informed his mother, who was waiting at the police station, they said.

"As his condition appeared normal thereafter, he was released on station bail and sent with his relatives for further medical examination," the police said in a statement.

However, Arunachalam's family has disputed this version of events. His relatives alleged that he was assaulted by police personnel while in custody and sustained severe head injuries. They also claimed that the police admitted him to the hospital before informing the family.

Arunachalam remained in the neurosurgery ward of the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for six days before he died in the early hours of July 23.

Following his death, his family staged a protest outside the hospital, refusing to accept his body and demanding the arrest of the police personnel they held responsible. They alleged that Arunachalam suffered fatal head injuries due to custodial torture.

A video recorded at the hospital before his death and widely circulated on social media shows Arunachalam alleging that three police personnel assaulted him while he was in custody. In the video, he claims that the officers repeatedly hit him on the head.

In response, the Thoothukudi police released CCTV footage which they said showed Arunachalam collapsing on his own inside the station lock-up. They maintained that the incident was captured on camera and reiterated that no assault had taken place.

Police further said that Arunachalam's relatives later informed them that he had collapsed again near the hospital, after which he was admitted for treatment. During his hospitalisation, he underwent a medical procedure but died on Thursday, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Arunachalam's father, a case has been registered at the Thoothukudi South police station. His body was sent for a postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Following the protest, Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate Vijaya Rajasekar visited the hospital and conducted an inquiry with Arunachalam's family. After the magisterial inquiry, the family agreed to the postmortem, which was videographed.