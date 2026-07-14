TN: Remand prisoner dies in jail, family alleges custodial death

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A 35-year-old remand prisoner lodged at the Nagercoil sub-jail in Kanniyakumari district died on Monday, July 13. The death triggered protests by his family, who alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture and demanded an impartial investigation.

The deceased, S Sabari Varman of Ethankadu near South Thamaraikulam, was arrested by the South Thamaraikulam police on July 9 for allegedly selling banned gutka products.

Reports suggest that the police seized around 200 grams of prohibited tobacco products from him. He was produced before a magistrate the same day, remanded to judicial custody, and lodged at the Nagercoil sub-jail.

His family alleged that they noticed injuries on his body. They refused to accept the body and demanded a fair investigation.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, one of Sabari Varman's relatives alleged that the police informed the family of his death in a casual manner.

"They were smiling while telling us that he had died and that we could not see him," the relative said.

She also alleged that he had no pre-existing ailments and questioned the police's claim that he had died of a heart attack.

The police claimed that Sabari Varman developed a sudden health issue in the early hours of Monday while lodged in the sub-jail. He was rushed to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be established. A senior police official told The Times of India that preliminary information suggested Sabari Varman may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but added that the cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination.

The official also claimed that Sabari Varman had no external injuries when he underwent a medical examination before being remanded to judicial custody.

Following news of his death, Sabari Varman's relatives gathered outside the government hospital and staged a road blockade, alleging that he had died in custody.

Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police R Stalin held talks with the protesting family members and assured them that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem examination, following which the protesters dispersed.

However, the family continued to refuse to accept the body, insisting that the cause of death be established first.

Police said the post-mortem examination would be conducted by a team of doctors from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

Meanwhile, the Nesamony Nagar police have registered a case in connection with the death, and further investigation is underway.