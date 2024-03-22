Annamalai supports Carnatic artists critical of TM Krishna, says BJP stands with them

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has extended his support to artists who criticised the Madras Music Academy in Chennai for conferring the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award to Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. The award was announced on March 17 and ever since, several artists in the fraternity have questioned the move. A few of them also withdrew from participating and performing in the award ceremony.

In a statement on Friday, March 22, Annamalai referred to the Music Academy as a ‘temple of Carnatic music and spiritual consciousness and said, “The Music Academy, revered as the Temple of Carnatic Music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation.”

Speaking on behalf of the BJP, Annamalai added, “BJP Tamil Nadu stands in solidarity with all the eminent artists of the Music Academy who have collectively raised their voices against the inimical approach of the present authority of the academy. We stand with eminent musicians Ranjani and Gayatri, Trichur Brothers, Chitravina Ravikiran, Harikatha exponents Dushyanth Sridhar, Vishaka Hari, and many others who strive to maintain the sanctity of the pristine institution. The last refuge for proponents of defunct propaganda and ideology of hate and division cannot be the Temple of Carnatic Music!”