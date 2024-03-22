Annamalai supports Carnatic artists critical of TM Krishna, says BJP stands with them

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has extended his support to artists who criticised the Madras Music Academy in Chennai for conferring the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award to Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. The award was announced on March 17 and ever since, several artists in the fraternity have questioned the move. A few of them also withdrew from participating and performing in the award ceremony.
In a statement on Friday, March 22, Annamalai referred to the Music Academy as a ‘temple of Carnatic music and spiritual consciousness and said, “The Music Academy, revered as the Temple of Carnatic Music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation.”
Speaking on behalf of the BJP, Annamalai added, “BJP Tamil Nadu stands in solidarity with all the eminent artists of the Music Academy who have collectively raised their voices against the inimical approach of the present authority of the academy. We stand with eminent musicians Ranjani and Gayatri, Trichur Brothers, Chitravina Ravikiran, Harikatha exponents Dushyanth Sridhar, Vishaka Hari, and many others who strive to maintain the sanctity of the pristine institution. The last refuge for proponents of defunct propaganda and ideology of hate and division cannot be the Temple of Carnatic Music!”
Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP of TM Krishna and said that the hatred expressed towards the vocalist is uncalled for. Apart from her, others including singer Chinmayi, president of the Music Academy , and Director of The Hindu N Ram also came in support of TM Krishna. The Madras Music Academy criticised Ranjani and Gayatri for their 'unwarranted and slanderous assertion against a senior fellow musician'.
Further, N Murali, president of the academy, mentioned that TM Krishna was honoured with the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award for his excellence in his music with no extraneous factors influencing their choice.
TM Krishna is well-known for being critical of casteism and elitism in the classical music space and has been proactive in taking measures to democratise it. He was also one among the few Carnatic artists who came out in support of survivors who called out industry seniors for sexual harassment during the Me Too movement in 2018.
