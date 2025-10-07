The AIADMK-TVK pivot after Karur tragedy | Powertrip #122

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Haritha John. After the Karur tragedy, the political landscape is changing dramatically in Tamil Nadu, with EPS reaching out to TVK to renegotiate an alliance. What were the previous conditions that ended in a deadlock? What are the new terms? Read in this week’s newsletter.

We will also tell you why the CPI(M) in Kerala conceived its Hindu appeasement strategy.