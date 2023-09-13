After Nipah virus deaths in Kerala, TN govt issues alert in border areas

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued an alert at areas bordering the neighbouring state of Kerala after two deaths due to the deadly Nipah virus were confirmed there. On September 12, Kerala announced that two persons who had been ill with “unnatural fever” had died due to infection from the Nipah virus.

Following this, TS Selvanivayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu, said in a statement, “In view of two Nipah virus cases reported from Kerala, passengers from Kerala will be screened at border check posts by a health team. Teams have been deployed round the clock in six districts of Tamil Nadu that share borders with Kerala.”

It is to be noted that as of Tuesday, September 13, the number of confirmed cases has gone up to four including the two patients who lost their lives. Another two patients remain under treatment while at least one of them is in critical condition.

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts share borders with Kerala. The deputy directors of health services have also been directed to screen all symptomatic fever cases at the borders while using necessary protective equipment.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian interacted with the media at Gudalur in the Nilgiri district and informed people that there was no need for panic over the Nipah outbreak in Kerala. The minister also said that screening would be done for those with fever symptoms.