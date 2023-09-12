Nipah virus returns to Kerala: Precautions to take and symptoms to look out for

Five years after a deadly Nipah outbreak claimed the lives of 17 people out of the 18 cases reported in the state, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed that the virus has now reemerged in the district. The ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune on Tuesday, September 12, found the presence of the virus in the bodily samples collected from two people, aged 49 and 40, who recently died in a private hospital in Kozhikode. It is to be recalled that though a case of Nipah Virus (NiV) infection was reported in Kochi in 2019 as well, no casualties were reported at the time. In September 2021, another outbreak was reported in Kozhikode, where a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the infection. There were no more deaths.

The first major outbreak of NiV in 1998 that left more than 100 people dead in Malaysia supposedly saw domesticated pigs as the hosts. In 2001, the first outbreak occurred in India in the state of West Bengal and was attributed solely to fruit bats. But the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that human to human transmission is also seeing a steady rise. Here is all you need to know about the Nipah virus.

What causes Nipah virus infection?

Direct contact with infected pigs, other infected animals, or through contaminated fruits (half-eaten fruits left by fruit bats), and even direct contact with sick persons have been cited as the underlying cause of outbreaks according to a report in the Indian Journal of Virology.