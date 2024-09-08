Actor Vijay’s TVK gets ECI recognition, permission for conference at Vikravandi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a political party, Tamil actor and party founder Vijay said on Sunday, September 8. According to reports, TVK has also been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the police to organise the party’s first state-level conference at Vikravandi on September 23.

Describing the recognition as “the first door to open” for the party, Vijay said intense preparations were underway for the conference and asked the party cadre to wait for further announcements regarding the conference.

On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, reported that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections. TNM reported that the TVK had finalised on a property in Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

In a press statement, Vijay said that the TVK had applied for ECI recognition in February this year. “The first door has opened for us. This is a prelude to the distances we are going to win,” Vijay said in his statement.

The conference will be held in Vikravandi in Villupuram district, which saw a bye-poll in July this year after it fell vacant due to the death of DMK’s Pugazhenthi in April. The DMK retained the seat with Anniyur Siva (a) Sivashanmugam A winning with 63.22% of the votes.

Ahead of granting permission, Villupuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) S Suresh had reportedly given party general secretary Bussy N Anand 21 questions regarding the conference to be answered in writing. The questions pertained to the event’s schedule, number of banners and arches, details of participants such as age groups and numbers expected, list of dignitaries, information on contractors, arrangements for power supply and parking and security arrangements for women, children and the elderly among others, reports added.