Actor Vijay’s TVK all set for first state-level conference

After multiple delays, actor Vijay’s newly-launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set for its first state conference on Sunday, October 27. The much awaited event by his fans will be taking place in Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district. Earlier this week, Vijay announced that he would be waiting for party cadres at V Salai near the event venue.

According to reports, at least 2 lakh party cadres are expected to attend the event. As TNM reported earlier in Powertrip, the conference is intended to be a show of strength ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

On October 20, Vijay said through a statement that due to safety concerns, he does not want pregnant women, school-going children, and the elderly to attend the event. In statements issued on October 25 and October 26, the actor-politician reiterated the need for travelling safely to the venue and instructed cadres not to cause traffic snarls.

According to TNIE, the event will be taking place on a sprawling 85 acres of land. The stage alone measures 170x65 ft, the report also added. A 100-foot flagpole for the party’s flag has also been installed, TNIE further said.

The conference is a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics. It is set to take place after several snags, just weeks after Udhayanadhi Stalin’s elevation to Deputy Chief Minister. With Assembly elections in the state slated for 2026, many are now wondering if TVK will manage to do what neither the AIADMK or the BJP have been able to since 2021–make a dent in the DMK’s vote bank. In this background, the TVK’s ideological position, which is to be announced at the conference, is keenly anticipated.