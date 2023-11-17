Actor Vijay’s fan association to open libraries across Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay’s fan association- the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI)- announced on Friday, November 17, that they would be opening 11 libraries across Tamil Nadu. TVMI general secretary Bussy Anand will inaugurate two of these libraries on Saturday. Bussy is expected to inaugurate the libraries in Balaji Nagar, CTO Colony in Tambaram West and Mummurti Nagar, Chrompet. The inauguration is scheduled for 10:35am. The 11 libraries are to be established under TVMI’s newly launched Thalapathy Vijay Library Scheme.

In the statement, TVMI says that the intention of the scheme was to benefit students, inculcate reading skills and improve general knowledge.

Other libraries are to be set up in three places in Krishnagiri district on Saturday as well. Libraries will also be opened in places including West Namakkal, Chennai South, Chennai North on the same date. Further, on November 23, twenty one more libraries will be opened in five places in Tirunelveli district, four places in Coimbatore district, three in Erode district and two in Tenkasi districts. Similarly on November 23, libraries are to be inaugurated in Salem, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Dindigul, Karur, Kanniyakumari and Tirupur districts.