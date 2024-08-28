Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay to hold first party conference in Villupuram district: Details

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay who had launched his party earlier this year, will hold his first party conference.
Actor Vijay
Actor Vijay
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will be holding their first party conference at V Salai, a village located next to Vikkravandi, in Villupuram district on September 23. In a letter to the Villupuram police, TVK’s General Secretary Bussy Anand sought permission to conduct the event. 

On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, reported that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections. TNM reported that the TVK had finalised on a property in Vikravandi in Villupuram district. 

In the newsletter, TNM also highlighted that the party had been on the look-out for the past two to three months, touring different parts of the state in search of a venue. The party had then located a venue in Trichy but, however, was asked to seek permission from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) strongman KN Nehru, just out of courtesy, sources said. In addition, a senior police officer from the district was also creating hurdles in planning the event, TNM reported.

Vijay
TVK

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com