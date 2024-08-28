Actor Vijay to hold first party conference in Villupuram district: Details

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will be holding their first party conference at V Salai, a village located next to Vikkravandi, in Villupuram district on September 23. In a letter to the Villupuram police, TVK’s General Secretary Bussy Anand sought permission to conduct the event.

On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, reported that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections. TNM reported that the TVK had finalised on a property in Vikravandi in Villupuram district.