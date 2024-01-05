Actor Suriya breaks down while paying respect to Vijayakant

Actor Suriya, on Friday, January 5, paid his respects to late actor-politician Vijayakant at his burial place in Chennai. The actor, who was away for the shooting of his upcoming film Kanguva, returned to Chennai and went directly to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters at Koyambedu, where Vijayakant is . The veteran leader was suffering from pulmonary illness, and at the age of 71, on December 28, at MIOT Hospital in Chennai.
, Suriya broke down while recalling Vijayakant’s contribution to his career during his formative years. “His demise is painful and unbearable. I had the opportunity to work with him during my formative years, when I had only done four to five films and was not appreciated so much. I worked with him for 8-10 days on the film Periya Anna, when he took good care of me,” he said and recalled how the late actor encouraged him to perform better in dance and fight scenes.
“Usually, celebrities stay away from people. But, he used to have everyone around him. Anyone can approach him easily and talk about anything… It's a huge loss which cannot be compensated.” The actor expressed his disappointment that he could not be there during Vijayakant’s last rites.
Expressing condolences to Vijayakant’s family, relatives and party cadre, he said, “May his soul rest in peace. He will live in our memories forever.”.
Earlier, on December 28, Suriya put out a video mourning Vijayakant’s passing away. “Deeply disheartened to hear that Vijayakanth annan [brother] is no more. He was a rare artist who lived with bravery in one eye and kindness in the other. He helped people everywhere and has a place in our hearts as Puratchi Kalaignar and Captain. My deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans," he said.