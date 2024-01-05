Actor Suriya breaks down while paying respect to Vijayakant

Actor Suriya, on Friday, January 5, paid his respects to late actor-politician Vijayakant at his burial place in Chennai. The actor, who was away for the shooting of his upcoming film Kanguva, returned to Chennai and went directly to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters at Koyambedu, where Vijayakant is laid to rest . The veteran leader was suffering from pulmonary illness, and passed away at the age of 71, on December 28, at MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

Speaking to the media , Suriya broke down while recalling Vijayakant’s contribution to his career during his formative years. “His demise is painful and unbearable. I had the opportunity to work with him during my formative years, when I had only done four to five films and was not appreciated so much. I worked with him for 8-10 days on the film Periya Anna, when he took good care of me,” he said and recalled how the late actor encouraged him to perform better in dance and fight scenes.

“Usually, celebrities stay away from people. But, he used to have everyone around him. Anyone can approach him easily and talk about anything… It's a huge loss which cannot be compensated.” The actor expressed his disappointment that he could not be there during Vijayakant’s last rites.