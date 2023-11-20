A day after arrest, 22 TN fishermen released by Sri Lanka

A day after their arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy, 22 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, were released on Sunday, November 19. The fishermen, who hail from Pamban and Thangachimadam, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Two country-made boats were reportedly seized as well.

According to TNIE, a delegation of fishermen and their families approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. The Minister was in Rameshwaram to attend an outreach programme for the PM SVANidhi micro-credit scheme. The Minister reportedly reached out to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka to secure the release of the arrested fishermen.

On September 17, fishermen from Pudukkottai and Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into international waters after crossing the IMBL.