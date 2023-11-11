5 dead, several injured in bus collision on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Five people were killed and around 50 people were injured on Saturday, November 11, near Vaniyambadi, on the Chennai Bengaluru Highway, after a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Tamil Nadu Limited bus collided with a private omni bus. According to initial reports, a private omni bus which was headed to Bengaluru rammed head-on into a Chennai bound SETC bus which was travelling in the opposite lane.

Four men including one of the bus's drivers and a woman died and the injured persons were rushed to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. According to reports, the private omni bus driver lost control of the vehicle and eventually rammed into the government bus.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted during the wee hours of Saturday. Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John along with police personnel reached the spot and cleared the traffic. The Police are investigating the accident.