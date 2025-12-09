167 INDIA bloc MPs submit impeachment notice against Madras HC judge GR Swaminathan

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Members of Parliament from INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday, December 9, submitted an impeachment notice against Madras High Court judge GR Swaminathan, for his controversial judgement that triggered communal tensions in Madurai’s Thiruparankundram.

A total of 167 MPs signed the petition, which was handed over to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TR Baalu, A Raja, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and others. The signatories included Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, Su Venkatesan, GN Annadurai, Dayanidhi Maran, Gaurav Gogoi, Vijay Vasanth, VCK’s Thirumavalavan among others.

Tensions had escalated on December 3 near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple after Hindutva groups attempted to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepam Thoon, a spot located next to the Sufi dargah atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Although the lamp is traditionally lit at the Deepam Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple, Justice Swaminathan’s order permitted the petitioners to light it at the contested location. Police intervention to stop the act led to clashes, leaving at least four personnel injured.

Thiruparankundram Hill houses both the Subramania Swamy Temple at its base and the Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah at its summit. For decades, HR&CE officials have lit the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepam Mandapam, but Hindutva outfits have long demanded that it be lit at the Deepathoon beside the dargah. Despite the court’s permission this year, activists were ultimately prevented from lighting the lamp as the state government moved the Supreme Court.

In their notice, the MPs accused Justice Swaminathan of actions that raised concerns about impartiality, transparency, and secular functioning of the judiciary. They alleged that the judge showed undue favour to senior advocate M Sricharan Ranganathan and certain other advocates, and that his decisions appeared aligned with a particular political ideology, in violation of the Constitution’s secular principles.