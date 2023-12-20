15 feared dead after South Tamil Nadu floods, rescue and relief continues

At least 15 people are feared dead in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu after record high rainfall resulted in heavy flooding since Monday, December 18. While Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday, confirmed 10 deaths- seven in Tirunelveli and three in Thoothukudi- the toll according to media reports has now increased to 15 with five additional deaths reported in Tirunelveli district.
Speaking to the media, Shiv Das Meena said, “Unfortunately, 10 deaths have been reported. Seven of them are in Tirunelveli district and three in Thoothukudi district. Three of these people died due to wall collapse, four died due to drowning, two died due to electrocution, and one was likely a natural death.” Tirunelveli also saw horrifying instances of three dead bodies floating in the flood water, on Tuesday.
According to the data provided by the Tamil Nadu state government, 160 relief centres have been established where more than 17,000 people have sought refuge. As of Tuesday, nine helicopters were carrying out relief and rescue operations. “13,500 kg of food has been supplied. 64,900 litres and 30,000 litres of milk have been supplied to Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi respectively,” Shiv Das Meena said.
Water has reportedly receded from several parts of Tirunelveli district while Thoothukudi continues to suffer from inundation. Prabhakar, the Additional Secretary and Thoothukudi’s Municipal Administrative Commissioner confirmed this and said, “Since the Thoothukudi corporation is a low-lying area, it will take more time for water to recede. After water recedes to an extent naturally, steps will be taken to remove the stagnant rain water using electric motor pumps.”
“Other villages around are still cut off and we are unable to access areas like Srivaikuntam. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and personnel from the Fisheries department are going by boat to rescue the people in those villages. The water inflow in the Thamirabarani river continues to be very high and hence, rescue operations are being continued in the areas closer to the river,” he added.
Chief Minister MK Stalin is also expected to assess the damages in both the districts on Wednesday, December 20. The Chief Minister has requested the union government to provide additional choppers and also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release interim relief and permanent relief of Rs 7,003 crores and Rs 12,659 crores respectively.
Read: Tamil Nadu rains: Unidentified body found floating in Tirunelveli street