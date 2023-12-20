15 feared dead after South Tamil Nadu floods, rescue and relief continues

At least 15 people are feared dead in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu after record high rainfall resulted in heavy flooding since Monday, December 18. While Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday, confirmed 10 deaths- seven in Tirunelveli and three in Thoothukudi- the toll according to media reports has now increased to 15 with five additional deaths reported in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Das Meena said, “Unfortunately, 10 deaths have been reported. Seven of them are in Tirunelveli district and three in Thoothukudi district. Three of these people died due to wall collapse, four died due to drowning, two died due to electrocution, and one was likely a natural death.” Tirunelveli also saw horrifying instances of three dead bodies floating in the flood water, on Tuesday.

According to the data provided by the Tamil Nadu state government, 160 relief centres have been established where more than 17,000 people have sought refuge. As of Tuesday, nine helicopters were carrying out relief and rescue operations. “13,500 kg of food has been supplied. 64,900 litres and 30,000 litres of milk have been supplied to Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi respectively,” Shiv Das Meena said.