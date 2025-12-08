Dileep acquittal: Who is judge Honey Varghese?

On a February morning in 2025, all eyes turned to a woman in green as she entered the packed courtroom in Ernakulam and walked to the bench where Judge Honey Varghese sat. The room fell silent as the woman began to speak directly to the judge, earnestly describing the physical abuse she had suffered from her former live-in partner, disregarding her lawyer’s hushed warnings.It was only the fourth or fifth case of the day at the Principal and Sessions Court, with many more still listed. Yet Judge Honey listened patiently, giving the woman her full attention. She even allowed her to leave briefly to bring photographic evidence of the abuse.When the woman came back and placed the photos before her, the judge – who until then had struck a balance between sternness and warmth – winced and turned her face away, clearly disturbed by the visuals.Judge Honey Varghese recently delivered the verdict in what is without question the most high profile case of her career till date – the harrowing sexual assault of a prominent female actor on February 17, 2017. She convicted Pulsar Suni, a petty criminal, and five others for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the actor. She, however, acquitted prominent Malayalam actor Dileep of charges of hatching the criminal conspiracy, a verdict that will now raise questions on the fairness of the trial.Throughout the long trial, the judge has been under as much media scrutiny as Dileep and the survivor. This is because the survivor had approached both the Kerala High Court and Supreme Court on at least three occasions, requesting that her case be transferred from Judge Honey’s court. The survivor’s appeals made it clear that she felt re-traumatised by the judge’s handling of the proceedings.This history makes what transpired in court on that February morning all the more noteworthy. Judge Honey gave the woman who faced domestic abuse ample time and space to speak. The judge also advocated on the victim’s behalf to the defendant’s lawyers, conveying that the woman’s primary desire was for her feelings to be respected.Honey Varghese’s empathetic approach seemed markedly different from her responses in the actor assault case.The judge’s background, including her upbringing in a communist family and her own active involvement in the communist movement during her college years, as well as accusations of her husband’s involvement in a custodial torture case, have all been subjects of intense public and media scrutiny in recent years.Now that the verdict is out, it is important to revisit the controversies around Judge Honey, including accusations of political bias and the long dispute in the actor assault case over her concealing a 2020 forensic report that showed that the memory card with the assault visuals had been illegally accessed..The survivor’s battleHoney Varghese is the daughter of MM Varghese, the former Thrissur district secretary of the CPI(M). She began her career as a junior to Advocate KB Mohandas in Thrissur, practised in the district till 2012, after which she was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge through direct recruitment. She was presiding over the CBI special court in Ernakulam when the High Court appointed her to hear the trial of the actor assault case. In November 2021, she was promoted as judge of the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions court.On December 1, 2022, Malayalam news channels aired a brief clip from a speech that Judge Honey delivered at an event organised by the Kerala Social Welfare Department. The judge is heard saying, “We have a notion that a prosecutor’s job is to secure convictions for all the accused. Conviction is not their responsibility – their responsibility is to society.”The comment, on its own, was not extraordinary. But it made headlines, because until just a few months earlier Judge Honey had been facing allegations of acting against the prosecution in the Kerala actor assault case. Judge Honey Varghese was accused of favouring actor Dileep, and his senior lawyer, Raman Pillai. By that point, six attempts had been made – by the survivor, the Kerala government, and an NGO – to have the case transferred out of her courtroom. All had failed. A timeline of efforts to shift the case out of Judge Honey Varghese's court:. This is, however, ironic since it was the survivor who had asked for a woman judge in the first place. The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when the survivor was sexually assaulted inside her car while she was travelling from her home in Thrissur to Kochi for work. Near Angamaly, five men intercepted the vehicle and two of them forced their way in. The man who led the operation, Pulsar Suni, sexually assaulted her while recording the act on his phone.The survivor approached the police without delay, and Suni along with the others was soon arrested. The video footage of the assault was submitted to the Angamaly magistrate court. But one question lingered – what was the motive behind the attack? Why would a group of strangers kidnap and assault an actor?Speculation soon pointed to actor Dileep as the mastermind. It was widely known in the Malayalam film industry that he harboured resentment against the survivor for revealing his extra-marital affair to his then wife, actor Manju Warrier.As evidence of his nexus with the rapist mounted, Dileep was added as an accused in the case after the first charge sheet was filed.Read: An orchestrated nightmare: A sexual assault that unmasked Malayalam cinemaThe case was initially assigned to Judge Kauser Edappagath of the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions Court. However, the survivor approached the Kerala High Court with a specific and significant request: that a woman judge preside over the trial.Her plea was first rejected by the Ernakulam Sessions Court on the grounds that no women judges were available in the additional sessions courts in the district.The Kerala government later supported the survivor’s appeal and moved the High Court with the same request. Meanwhile, both Dileep and Pulsar Suni filed petitions opposing a change of court. The High Court dismissed their objections and upheld the survivor’s request, transferring the case from Judge Kauser’s court to that of Judge Honey M Varghese.It was a decision that the survivor went on to regret. A lawyer who was part of the prosecution team said the friction began when the survivor appeared before the court. “The judge kept repeating the same frivolous questions. When she asked the same question nearly 10 times, the then Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Suresan objected. Soon, things got worse.”The SPP and the judge argued several times over the questions posed by the judge, which the prosecution felt were aimed at making the survivor appear unreliable.One of the major points of confrontation happened when the survivor’s friend and actor Bhama appeared before the court. Bhama had told the police that she had seen Dileep threatening the survivor and that he said he would not hesitate to “burn her alive”. But in court, this star witness turned hostile and said she had no memory of hearing something like this. “The prosecution was stunned and they wanted to confront Bhama. Her statement to the police had not merely been an oral one, there was a voice recording too. Suresan wanted to play it in court but the judge disallowed it,” a member of the prosecution team said.In October 2020, the survivor filed an extraordinary petition before the Kerala High Court, asking for the trial to be moved out of Judge Honey’s court. In her petition, she alleged that the court remained a “mute spectator” when she was subjected to harassment by Dileep’s advocate during her examination. She also said the court failed to limit the number of defence lawyers present during the proceedings.The survivor described the judge’s demeanor as “hostile”.When she was examined in court, the survivor broke down after giving her statement. On that day alone, there were 13 lawyers in the courtroom representing Dileep, in addition to the lawyers of the other accused. The proceedings stretched from 11 am to 5 pm, adding to the emotional toll. Her petition offered a rare, raw insight into how courtrooms themselves can become spaces of trauma. By November 2020, tension in the courtroom had escalated. The prosecution wanted Dileep's bail cancelled, but the judge had not taken up the petition. This despite two prosecution witnesses stating that they had been threatened to change their statements. One of the witnesses even filed a complaint before the trial court. Around this time, the girlfriend of a man named Sagar Vincent, an important prosecution witness, appeared before the court. Sagar had worked at Laksyah, a clothing store in Kochi owned by Dileep’s second wife Kavya Madhavan. He had told the police that Pulsar Suni visited the store on February 22, a few days after the crime. But in court, Sagar turned hostile.The prosecution then summoned Sagar’s former girlfriend, to whom he had spoken about the entire episode. Judge Honey, however, called her a hearsay witness and did not want to record her. As a war of words broke out in court, Suresan said it was his prerogative to include or discard a witness, not the court’s. The judge then retorted that what was happening in the courtroom was ‘prostitution and not prosecution’.Frustrated by the judge, the public prosecutor quit on November 23 and detailed what transpired in an affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court.Despite this, the High Court refused to transfer the case. The Kerala government stepped in and moved the Supreme Court in December 2020 saying the judge was biased.Read: Survivor actor breaks down in court, Dileep appears with battery of lawyersIn an earlier interview with TNM, the survivor spoke about how she believed that her struggle would be over once she told her truth in court. But what happened was not something she had expected at all. There were questions, directly and indirectly implying that she had staged the whole incident, she said. The onus fell on her to prove her innocence, and she struggled, wondering why she had become the focus of the court’s attention in place of the accused men.In December 2021, Special Public Prosecutor VN Anil Kumar also resigned. The survivor wrote to the CM expressing her anguish that two SPPs (including Suresan) had quit. Around the same time, Dileep wrote to the DGP to complain against the investigating officer, Baiju Paulose. He also expressed confidence that the verdict would be in his favour. “It seems the officer is scared that if the presiding officer who recorded the evidence of 202 witnesses is allowed to pass a verdict in the matter, it will affect his career which he has deliberately built up using false propaganda in the media,” the letter said..The memory card lapseIn May 2022, the survivor approached the High Court again alleging misconduct by Judge Honey. It was at this point that the controversy around the memory card, which contained the visuals of the assault, began to unravel.The police discovered the lab report entirely by accident during a search at the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Science Lab (FSL). The report revealed that Judge Honey had requested the lab to analyse the memory card that had been submitted to the court with video evidence of the rape.This discovery raised two disturbing questions about the whole judicial process. Did officials of the court illegally access the visuals? And did Judge Honey shield her colleagues by concealing this report from the prosecution and the police?The FSL told the judge in its report that the chip had been accessed by somebody while in the safe custody of the court. This was not just a breach of the complainant’s privacy but it also suggested theft by people responsible for running the affairs of the court.After the police findings, Judge Honey disregarded the breach and said in open court that the report had been with her for two years but she had not released it to the prosecution or the police.In her petition to the court, the survivor questioned the judge’s action and called it “serious misconduct”. She alleged that it showed the judge had “an agenda to save the culprits” who had illegally accessed the device or tampered with it. She added, “By keeping it secret whether she obtained any benefits is also to be investigated.”Legally, a judge should not be sending evidence for examination, that is the job of the prosecution.Read: Kerala actor rape case: Bhavana says judge acted with agenda, goes to HCBy June 2022, the details of the FSL report came out. The memory card was illegally accessed twice in 2018 and once in 2021. The first time it happened, on January 9, 2018, the device was in the custody of the Angamaly Magistrate Court. The second time was on December 13, 2018, when it was with the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions Court. The report also said that the hash value of the memory card – a unique alphanumeric value that identifies the device – was altered, indicating some change in the device.Doubts about Judge Honey’s hostility towards the survivor resurfaced after the third instance of illegal access of the memory card would be established, as having taken place at her court on July 19, 2021. This happened on a day on which the trial court had granted permission for Pulsar Suni’s new lawyer to inspect the visuals. However, the memory card was not used for viewing the video that day. The question then was, if Suni’s lawyer did not watch it, who did?Read: Memory card with visuals of Kerala actor's assault was illegally accessed thriceThe High Court acknowledged that the memory card was illegally accessed thrice while it was in the custody of courts, adding that “we failed to protect the victim’s interest, which resulted in the violation of her fundamental constitutional right.”The HC ordered the trial court to conduct an investigation. However, once the probe was completed, Judge Honey refused to hand over a copy of the probe report to the survivor and she had to again approach the High Court for it.Finally, in April 2024 it came out that the three people who accessed the memory card without authorisation were the Angamaly magistrate Leena Rasheed (where the device was first stored), personal assistant Mahesh Mohan of the Ernakulam District Judge, and trial court official Tajudeen.Question of involvement of Judge Honey’s husband Jijo JoseAn audio clip, recovered from one of Dileep’s mobile phones in 2022, contained references to a case of custodial torture involving Judge Honey’s husband, Jijo Jose.This led to an allegation by the prosecution that Dileep may have used the information in his favour. The survivor then once again asked the case to be transferred out of Judge Honey’s court.Jijo was a Circle Inspector with the Excise Department in 2019 when Ranjith Kumar, an accused in a drug case, was arrested by the department and died while being taken into custody. TNM learned that though Jijo ordered the arrest, he wasn’t present along with his team.Neither the initial police FIR nor the CBI report that came later named Jijo as an accused. However, the CBI recommended a major penalty against him for making false entries in the official records related to the case.A government order in March 2023 makes note of the CBI report. “Jijo Jose had left to his subordinates for arrest and who are not competent to do so and be a silent spectator for creation of false documents for the arrest and made false entry in the General Diary (sic).”Disciplinary action was initiated against Jijo by “barring his one annual increment without cumulative effect for two years.” Though he filed a review petition with the Excise Commissioner against the action, it was rejected.The survivor’s 2022 plea at the High Court asking for a change of judge, citing the reasons above, was also rejected saying that the survivor was “influenced by media trials”.A week later, she moved the Supreme Court with a similar plea. The Supreme Court too declined to entertain her plea, saying that such petitions would not allow judges to hear cases without fear and favour.When judge Honey was reprimandedWhile the survivor in the actor assault case could never get Judge Honey transferred, CC Kunjaru, the distraught father of a slain man, managed to do so.On February 12, 2022, CK Deepu, a 38-year-old Dalit man who was the area secretary of the political party Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam, was brutally attacked near his house. The Kizhakkambalam ward, dominated by Twenty20 members, had decided to switch off the lights in their homes that day to symbolically protest the lack of streetlights in the area.Deepu had stepped a few metres away from his house to remind neighbours to turn off their lights when he was accosted by four men. Ward member Nisha Aliyar, an eyewitness to the attack, told the media that Deepu was pinned to a wall, one man held him by the neck, and the others assaulted him relentlessly for more than 15 minutes. As Kunjaru rushed out to help his son, the attackers continued hurling abuses and punches and warned Kunjaru that if he wanted to see his son alive he should keep him at home.Deepu succumbed to his injuries four days later, triggering massive protests. The post-mortem report stated that he had died due to a head injury. Four CPI(M) members were arrested for the attack and local CPI(M) MLA Sreenijan was accused of being the mastermind. Although the MLA was never formally indicted, the four arrested men approached the Ernakulam Sessions Court for bail.Soon after, Kunjaru approached the Kerala High Court, alleging that Sessions Court Judge Honey Varghese showed evident bias and disregarded his concerns. He also pointed to several Facebook posts by the judge that praised the CPI(M), the party to which the accused belonged.Advocate Blaze K Jose, representing Kunjaru, argued that Judge Honey’s connection to the case, as the daughter of the CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary, created a conflict of interest. The court also heard allegations that the prosecution was indirectly aiding the accused and that the victim’s family was being prevented from effectively participating in the case.Under Section 15(A) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the victim or their dependent is entitled to receive relevant records pertaining to a crime in which a bail application has been moved. According to the petitioner, the court stated that the materials requested were not required to be shared with the family.Justice Mary Joseph, who heard the plea, transferred the case from Ernakulam to the Thrissur Sessions Court.Though the court passed comments hinting at the judge’s bias, subsequently Judge Honey approached the Supreme Court through lawyer V Giri, and in August 2022, the apex court expunged the adverse remarks made against her..There are other cases too where Judge Honey faced resistance.In 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a strange request to the Kerala High Court. A senior officer asked the court to shift all ED-related cases out of the district court. Though the official documents did not mention any reasons or Judge Honey’s name, the cases have now been transferred to the Special Court (PMLA).The central agency had named Judge Honey’s father, MM Varghese, as an accused in the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money laundering case, along with the political party he belongs to – the CPI(M). According to the ED, fraudulent methods were used to siphon the money from the bank, which comes under the control of the CPI(M). Varghese is among the senior leaders of the party named in the ED’s charge sheet..Multiple lawyers told TNM that Judge Honey often behaved indifferently towards lawyers representing central agencies. “There were several instances where she would mock the ED’s counsel, especially after her father was questioned by the ED in connection with the Karuvannur case. She would bring up unrelated setbacks faced by the ED – like their failure to arrest an accused in a completely different case – and use that to insult the lawyer during trial proceedings,” a senior lawyer told TNM.Lawyers also alleged that it wasn’t just the ED’s legal representatives who were subject to such treatment, but also its officers. “It’s widely known that the ED’s Kochi unit filed a complaint with its Delhi headquarters”, another lawyer said.Contradictory views, unpredictable reactionsJudge Honey, who was also appointed as additional district judge for trial cases related to atrocities against women and children in Kozhikode, has taken pro-women stances.Like in the case mentioned at the beginning of this story – when she patiently heard out the survivor of domestic abuse and spoke to her sensitively – Judge Honey did not hesitate to put her foot down during the hearing for anticipatory bail of the 75-year-old Kochi man who was accused of raping a 23-year-old migrant worker from Odisha employed at his house. Judge Honey pronounced in her order denying bail that such a bail would "shake the consciousness of society". This was in November 2024. TNM spoke to junior lawyers, most of whom held her in high regard – "she is an ideal judge", said one, "she is friendly, but if necessary she becomes stern and firm," said another. For the survivor, the next battle begins as she prepares to appeal in the higher courts. Those close to her say she will be vocal about her disappointment with the courtroom. Read our detailed coverage of the Kerala actor assault case over the years here.