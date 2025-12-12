The State of Investigative Journalism in 2025 India | South Central Episode 54

In this episode of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna discuss whether investigative journalism is becoming one of the most endangered professions in India or is that a misplaced fear. Looking back at 2025, the conversation focuses on how much space investigative reporting still has, the risks journalists face, and whether strong reporting is able to create real impact.

They are joined by investigative journalists Josy Joseph, founder of Confluence Media, Rema Nagarajan, senior editor-research at Times of India and independent journalist Nikita Saxena.



Dhanya begins by pointing out that investigative journalism has not disappeared, but its ability to influence institutions and force accountability has weakened. Many stories get published, but they often do not lead to action or sustained public debate.

Pooja recalls a time when television channels and large newspapers would amplify even a single column into sustained campaigns, something she feels is largely missing today.

Josy argues that despite the pressure, independent media has produced some of the most rigorous investigative work in recent years. He says collaboration between newsrooms and journalists has improved the quality of reporting, even as governments work to control institutions and limit scrutiny.

Rema says that while there is no shortage of reporting in health, governments rarely act on it, and sustained reporting often feels like “hitting a wall”.

Nikita Saxena points to a recurring problem where rigorous investigations stop at publication. Citing the Kiran Bedi tapes, she says that instead of follow-up reporting, the focus shifted to defensive narratives, “The story itself was strong, but the scrutiny was missing,” she says.

All this and more, tune in.

Audio Timecodes

00:00:00- Introduction

00:00:51 - Kerala Actor Assault Case

00:01:48 - Headlines

00:13:07 - Investigative Journalism in India

01:03:10- Recommendations

References

Inside the twisted mind of a hired rapist

Dileep’s story: From mimicry artist to one of the most powerful men in Malayalam cinema

Raman Pillai: The celeb lawyer who helped actor Dileep walk scot-free

The cop who probed the actor assault case and his 100 days in the witness box

Dileep acquittal: Who is judge Honey Varghese?

Fanpower, masculinity & crime: How Kannada superstar Darshan became prisoner no 6106

The Kiran Bedi Tapes: How top cop used Delhi police officials to surveil her daughter over suspected visa scam

Recommendations

Josy Joseph

New Yorker at 100

Nikita Saxena

Everybody’s Guy

Death of Reportage

The Broken News

Pooja Prasanna

Everybody loves a good drought

The Newsroom

Dhanya Rajedran

A Feast of Vultures

The Chat Room Behind the Pelicot Rape Trial



Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali.