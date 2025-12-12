The State of Investigative Journalism in 2025 India | South Central Episode 54
In this episode of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna discuss whether investigative journalism is becoming one of the most endangered professions in India or is that a misplaced fear. Looking back at 2025, the conversation focuses on how much space investigative reporting still has, the risks journalists face, and whether strong reporting is able to create real impact.
They are joined by investigative journalists Josy Joseph, founder of Confluence Media, Rema Nagarajan, senior editor-research at Times of India and independent journalist Nikita Saxena.
Dhanya begins by pointing out that investigative journalism has not disappeared, but its ability to influence institutions and force accountability has weakened. Many stories get published, but they often do not lead to action or sustained public debate.
Pooja recalls a time when television channels and large newspapers would amplify even a single column into sustained campaigns, something she feels is largely missing today.
Josy argues that despite the pressure, independent media has produced some of the most rigorous investigative work in recent years. He says collaboration between newsrooms and journalists has improved the quality of reporting, even as governments work to control institutions and limit scrutiny.
Rema says that while there is no shortage of reporting in health, governments rarely act on it, and sustained reporting often feels like “hitting a wall”.
Nikita Saxena points to a recurring problem where rigorous investigations stop at publication. Citing the Kiran Bedi tapes, she says that instead of follow-up reporting, the focus shifted to defensive narratives, “The story itself was strong, but the scrutiny was missing,” she says.
