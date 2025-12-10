The cop who probed the actor assault case and his 100 days in the witness box

The verdict in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case was announced exactly at 11.05 am on December 8. Twenty minutes later, DySP Baiju Paulose, the investigating officer, quietly exited the courtroom and slid away from the media. The principal district and sessions court in Ernakulam acquitted Dileep and convicted six others in the case. The judge said that the prosecution had failed to prove the conspiracy in which actor Dileep had been accused of masterminding the crime. The actor left the courtroom, thronged by his followers and waving to the crowds. One of the first words he uttered were, “This was a fake story crafted by the criminal police” — a direct attack on Baiju Paulose’s work. Baiju Paulose is probably the most scrutinised investigating officer in a criminal trial in India. The 52-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police from Kerala had spent over two decades of his career cracking multiple high profile crimes earning himself a reputation of being a reticent and incorruptible officer. Through it all, he consistently managed to stay out of the limelight. That is, until eight years ago.February 17, 2017, was like any regular day for Baiju Paulose, who was then the Inspector of Perumbavoor. At the end of a long day at work, he had gone to watch a late-night movie with his wife, a habit shaped by years of long, unpredictable routine.On their way back, he received a call from a colleague. Gayathri* (name changed), a top female actor, had just filed a case at the Nedumbassery police station that six men had abducted her. One of them sexually assaulted her. The assault that lasted for close to an hour had been recorded on a phone. The gang had operated not on impulse, but purposefully.The Kerala police quickly formed a five-member Special Investigation Team. Within two days, Baiju was drafted into it. By May 2017, the case had become murky. Despite the six men being in custody, officers were struggling to locate a motive. Quiet murmurs of Malayalam superstar actor Dileep being the alleged mastermind behind the violence began to emerge.It was at this point that Baiju Paulose took charge as the lead investigating officer. With that, he inherited the herculean task of unearthing the motive and the mastermind behind the crime.But back in February 2017, little did Baiju know that this case was about to change his life in ways he could not have foreseen.Breaking the investigator.This case unfolded over eight long years. We have reported it from the beginning. Now that the verdict is here, we look at the key figures who shaped the case, and bring you in-depth profiles. Click here to read..Across the last eight years, narratives shifted, lawyers resigned, two public prosecutors stepped down, and witnesses turned hostile.After months of investigation, the trial finally began in January 2020. What Baiju never anticipated was, in the courtroom, the focus would shift in an unprecedented way: away from the accused and onto the man who led the investigation.While the survivor herself was cross-examined for 19 days and the prime accused Pulsar Suni for 15, Baiju Paulose spent nearly 100 days in the witness box, of which he was cross-examined for around 78 days.The main defense strategy of Dileep’s legal team was to undermine the credibility of Baiju Paulose’s investigation. Almost every day for seven months, Baiju would reach the court by noon, respond to what was asked of him, break for lunch and return for questioning, until the court adjourned for the day.This is perhaps one of the longest examinations of an investigating officer in Indian legal history.Raman Pillai, Dileep’s lawyer, incessantly asked Baiju if he had planted and tutored witnesses, or if he had fabricated evidence, and accused him of repeatedly watching and making copies of the videos of the assault.He kept circling back to one thing: Baiju’s personal intentions.After a barrage of questions that branched off in different tangents, one day Raman Pillai asked, “Didn’t you watch the visuals multiple times and make copies of it?”The answer was a simple ‘no’ from Baiju.Raman Pillai’s examination of Baiju Paulose — his attempt to aggressively push, provoke, and break the officer — runs into thousands of pages. Also Read: https://www.thenewsminute.com/premium/raman-pillai-the-celeb-lawyer-who-helped-actor-dileep-walk-scot-freeA friend of the officer told TNM that on a particularly frustrating day, the exhausted police officer broke down in court. Baiju turned to the judge and asked her why she was allowing such questioning to take place.Baiju, the friend said, had to consistently remind himself that he was not the criminal here, and that he was the investigating officer.To survive the rest of the cross-examination, Baiju turned to a piece of advice given to him by a psychologist friend. “If you’re on the road and you close your eyes for a minute, you will hear a lot of noise. Birds, vehicles, people, music, and more. Just like that, there will be a lot of noise when you’re in court. You have to close your ears to all of that and decide to focus on a single sound.”Rebecca John, senior Supreme Court lawyer, said that the fact that Dileep's team had been allowed to cross-examine a single witness, who is also the investigating officer, for this long, reflects the trial court’s complete absence of control in this case. In September 2024, the Supreme Court also raised this concern. .A man who preferred the marginsThe actor assault case is not the first high-profile crime Baiju probed.Across two decades, he handled several sensational cases. This included the 2016 fake vigilance raid case, where a former police officer was found to have played a key role in a daring daylight robbery executed by a gang. There was also the Jisha murder case, where a 30-year-old Dalit law student in Kerala was brutally raped and murdered. He cultivated a career defined by low visibility; an officer who showed up early, spoke little, and left almost no trace outside case diaries and charge sheets. One of his friends described him as a reticent man who was prudent with his words and slightly removed in his mannerisms.As a man of faith, Baiju spends most of his Sundays in church, teaching catechism to children. It was his brother who had inspired him to join the police force in 2003. In his rare interviews, Baiju comes across as someone who has reflected deeply on policing. He once described the ideal police station as a common man’s “tangible experience of democracy”. A person, he said, “sets foot in a station only as a last resort”.He believes no one is born a criminal. “It is the broken family, or his circumstances, that make him one.” In one interview, he said he often spent his spare time speaking to incarcerated people about their future. “Jails are supposed to be correction centres,” he said, “but they may not function that way because of how overcrowded they are.”While Baiju Paulose’s time in the witness box was demanding, the way the case has unfolded over the years has been no less complicated..Behind every line in this story are hours of interviews, documents, and reporting — work that can only continue with your backing. If you believe such journalism must survive, become a TNM subscriber..Entering the labyrinthEven though Pulsar Suni, who carried out the sexual assault, and his accomplices were arrested in February 2017, investigators were still hunting for a motive behind the crime.Within a month of the rape, there were rumours that Dileep could have been the mastermind. He quickly put a Facebook post denying this and claimed he had never met Pulsar Suni. .Over the next few months the case began taking a different direction.In June 2017, Jinson Eliyas, who had shared a cell with Pulsar Suni at the Aluva sub-jail, stepped out on bail. Jinson had spent a few months in prison for a petty crime. During this period, Suni had secretly smuggled in a phone to allegedly call people closely associated with Dileep. A letter purportedly written by Suni to the actor also surfaced. Jinson knew of this. Fearing possible repercussions, he went straight to the investigators and confessed to them. The jail CCTV visuals confirmed the letter.This single handedly redirected the entire investigation. It offered, for the first time, a possible direct link between the actor and the criminal. But Dileep once again made a public declaration that he did not know Suni. In fact, he accused Suni of trying to falsely implicate and extort money from him. Police then said that Suni had visited a boutique run by Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan, just five days after the crime, while he was still on the run. Investigators also produced a photograph placing Dileep and Suni in the same frame. The odds began stacking up against the actor. Finally, in June 2017, Baiju Paulose summoned Dileep for questioning..The initial interrogationThe first interrogation of Dileep lasted many hours. Inside a ground-floor police office in Kochi. Baiju, his team, Dileep, and the actor’s close friend Nadirshah sat around a circular table. Outside, reporters lined the street.A source within the investigating team said that Dileep spoke at excruciating length, about his film career, fame, relationships, and grievances. The officer described the actor as emotionally erratic, moving between anger, calm, sadness, humour, and indifference, one emotion replacing the other without warning.During the questioning, Dileep reportedly admitted that he had been angry with the survivor, Gayathri. He had recounted that on Valentine’s Day in 2012, actor Manju Warrier, his then wife, had called him.“She asked me if I was having an affair. Can you believe it? I was shooting and was dressed as a woman for a role when she called,” Dileep said to Baiju. “Gayathri also called me and said that she told everything to Manju.”“Avale enikku pachakku vachu kathikanam,” he had said, referring to Gayathri. I want to burn her alive.Baiju did not see this as just rage. To him, Dileep had just revealed a possible motive for the crime — vengeance for revealing his extramarital relationship that ultimately broke his first marriage.He also found inconsistencies in Dileep’s narrative.The actor said that on the day of the crime, he had been unwell and was admitted at Anwar Hospital in Aluva. A doctor named Hyder Ali was his alibi. But a nurse who worked in the same hospital told the police, and later the court, that the actor was never admitted there. She said that she had been instructed to forge medical documents to show the actor was hospitalised that day.The police also found Dileep’s behaviour on the night of the crime strange.According to the actor’s call data records, he usually received nearly 40 calls a day. But on February 17, 2017, he had attended just one call and then switched off his phone for the rest of the day.It was turned on only at around 10 pm — an hour after the crime. At 10.15 pm, he spoke to his close friend Nadirshah for exactly 4.03 minutes.A source within the team also said that on the same night, a Hindu priest conducted several rituals at Dileep's home.On July 10, 2017, after multiple rounds of questioning, Baiju arrested Dileep.For Baiju, the arrest marked the beginning of an entirely new ordeal. The next three years saw the case being dragged on through a flurry of petitions and counter-petitions filed by Dileep and the State of Kerala. Dileep sought a CBI probe; the State opposed it. He demanded a copy of the sexual assault visuals; the State refused. After most of Dileep’s petitions were dismissed, the trial finally began in 2020..The turning pointThe charges against Dileep and the other accused were framed in January 2020. It outlined a criminal conspiracy involving 10 people, primarily focusing on the first accused Pulsar Suni and the eighth accused Dileep.Over the next two years, the trial became increasingly volatile. Two public prosecutors resigned citing the “hostile environment” created by the judge. The survivor filed petitions demanding a change of the judge. She said she was suffering a “second trauma” at the hands of judge Honey Varghese. More than 28 witnesses either withdrew their statements or contradicted themselves. .How power shaped the actor assault case: A look at the 28 witnesses who turned hostile . Balachandrakumar, a little-known filmmaker and friend of Dileep, emerged in December 2021, as a whistleblower. He released a set of damning audio recordings to the media.The tapes, he said, had been recorded at Dileep’s residence a few days after the actor stepped out on bail in July 2017.According to Balachandrakumar, Dileep was there with his brother, brother-in-law, and two friends, all of them “watching a video”-- which he said were the visuals of Gayathri’s assault. “Till date, I don’t know what came over me or why I did it,” Balachandrakumar had told TNM in an earlier interview, when asked about his motive to record these conversations. “Imagine if Dileep had caught me doing it!”.There were two important questions that the tapes raised:One, if the actor had watched the sexual assault video, how did he have access to it? Two, the audio showed Dileep and his associates had plotted to murder Baiju Paulose. “If a truck hits Baiju Paulose tomorrow, we will need another one and a half crores,” one voice is heard saying. In another, a voice says, “All five officials, you watch what you’re going to get.”With that, the police added the charges of conspiracy to murder Baiju to the existing list of charges against Dileep.Forensic analysis confirmed that the voices in the tapes belonged to Dileep and his accomplices. The Kerala police gained permission to raid Dileep’s house and requested the court to halt the trial so that they could conduct further investigation. However, the defense argued that the audio clips were recorded by mimicry artists to frame him.Dileep wrote to Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP), demanding that any further investigation into the contents of Balachandrakumar’s tapes be stopped. Dileep’s letter targeted just one person, Baiju Paulose.Dileep accused Baiju of targeting and conspiring against him. He wrote that the officer was afraid that the verdict might be in Dileep’s favour, and “it will affect his career, which he has deliberately built using false propaganda in the media.”Later in court, Raman Pillai, Dileep’s lawyer, would repeatedly ask if Baiju had tutored Balachandrakumar. “Isn’t it true that you put together different parts of Balachandrakumar’s statement to mislead the court?” .The memory card questionThe memory card that contained the visuals of the crime is the most important piece of evidence in this case. In 2017, the card was sent for forensic analysis at the State Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Thiruvananthapuram. But for five years, neither the investigating team nor the prosecution were aware of what the report said. Baiju and his team discovered it, that too accidentally, when a forensic analyst informed Baiju about the findings, which he had submitted to the trial court in 2020 itself.Baiju found it suspicious that despite judge Honey having seen the report, she never placed it before the court during the trial. What the forensic report revealed was shocking, not just for Baiju, but also the survivor. Experts found that when the memory card had been in the custody of the court, its hash value had changed. In simple terms, it had been accessed or tampered with.A hash value is like a fingerprint, a unique value attached to digital files. The survivor approached the Kerala High Court demanding an inquiry into who accessed the card. Baiju sought a fresh forensic analysis as well.The High Court directed judge Honey Varghese to conduct a fact-finding enquiry, which revealed that the card had been illegally accessed three times while it was in the custody of the court. The media coverage over the memory card, which squarely placed the blame on the judge, made the courtroom even more tense. Until then, the judge’s hostility had mainly been directed at the prosecutors, but the fracas over the memory card put Baiju Paulose in the red as well. This perhaps explains why the judge never intervened as the police officer’s cross-examination dragged on for months.A lasting lessonOn December 8, as judge Honey Varghese declared Dileep innocent, many felt that justice had been trampled upon. What transpired in the courtroom over the years will now come under sharp focus, with TV channels debating whether the bias was evident from the start and whether the verdict was a foregone conclusion. Meanwhile, but for Baiju there is a lasting lesson, his friend said. “‘If there is anything I have learned from this case, it is that people in the film industry cannot be trusted’ he told me once,” said his friend to TNM. “The rich film stars were the ones who eventually turned hostile, while the lay witnesses stayed true to their testimonies despite the pressure.”Earlier this year, his friend told TNM that in Baiju’s mind, the verdict would do little to change his personal situation. “He believes that his life will now always be under threat.” For Dileep and his fans, Baiju will remain the man solely responsible for the destruction of the ‘people’s hero’.*Name of the survivor has been changed to protect her identity..From the gruelling months of courtroom drama to the twists that reshaped this case, TNM stayed with the story long after others moved on. Subscribe now, because journalism like this is essential, and it’s your support that makes it possible..Read our detailed coverage of the Kerala actor assault case over the years here.