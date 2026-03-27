Does LDF or UDF have an edge in Kerala? | Trans Bill Horror | South Central 68
South Central turns to Kerala this week: will Pinarayi Vijayan make a comeback, or can the United Democratic Front cash in on anti-incumbency? Hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna are joined by senior journalists MG Radhakrishnan and Sreejan Balakrishnan, along with TNM’s Kerala bureau chief Haritha John, to unpack the trends shaping the election.
Tune in to the discussions here
Listen & follow on
Listen & follow on
Listen & follow on
While there is broad agreement that the UDF has a slight natural edge this time, the panel notes the absence of any clear wave, either for or against Pinarayi. Both MGR and Sreejan point to how the LDF campaign continues to be built around Pinarayi’s image: in a political moment where decisive, even authoritarian leaders are increasingly valorised, Pinarayi is positioned as no exception.
The discussion also turns to the BJP’s strategy in Kerala this time, with the party focusing on a handful of seats instead of spreading itself thin. Haritha points out that the UDF may have squandered its advantage in several constituencies due to lacklustre campaigning.
In the second part of the show, TNM’s Azeefa Fatima and Lakshmi Priya join the discussion to explore the repercussions of the transgender amendment bill passed in Parliament. The two journalists, who cover LGBTQIA+ issues extensively, speak about the shock and disappointment within the community and the options now being considered.
While much of the focus has been on the law itself, they also point to its immediate impact on the ground, with reports already emerging of transgender persons facing threats.
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Audio Timecodes
00:00:00 - Introductions
00:02:22 - Headlines
00:09:27 - Kerala Elections
00:51:39 - Trans Bill Horror
01:11:57 - Recommendations
References
Recommendations
Haritha John
Azeefa Fathima
Lakshmi Priya M
Pooja Prasanna
Dhanya Rajendran
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Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali.