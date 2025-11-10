Why 9 Bike Riders Die Every Hour

Higher death rates in rural regions are driven by faster driving speeds, poor helmet compliance, weaker enforcement, and limited access to trauma care. On the other hand, the lack of adequate public transport in cities leads to crowding in the bus and rail systems, and people are forced to choose auto rickshaws, two-wheelers, private taxis and cars leading to congestion on roads, as per a 2023 study from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

These contrasting risk patterns underline the need for differentiated road safety strategies--enhancing trauma response and enforcement in rural areas while addressing congestion management and gig-worker safety in urban environments, according to this World Bank report from 2020.

Disaggregated data on type of vehicle for rural and urban areas are not available, but since 2019, the MoRTH reports include classification of road accidents in 50 Indian cities with populations of more than 1 million. Here too, the trends are similar: In 2023, two-wheeler riders, cyclists and pedestrians accounted for 74% road accident deaths, up from 59% in 2019.

Enforcement gaps and rider vulnerabilities

Of about 75,000 Indian two-wheeler riders or pillion riders who died in 2023, 73% did not wear a helmet, data show. "Unlike four-wheelers, the only globally recognised safety measure for two-wheeler users is wearing a helmet--and not just any helmet, but one that is of good quality and correctly strapped,” Geetam Tiwari said.

“Wearing an improperly strapped or poor-quality helmet is almost as risky as not wearing one at all,” she added. “Even with a properly worn helmet, its effectiveness reduces risk of fatal injury only by about 30% to 40%; the rest of the body remains unprotected, making two-wheeler travel inherently high-risk, especially at higher speeds.”

Ideally, helmet mandates should apply to bicyclists too, she said, but at the very least, any electric two-wheeler or small engine bike should require helmets.

In 2023, about 10% of accidents involved drivers without a valid license or those holding a learner’s license. Many licensed riders, however, still lack adequate road safety training due to weak enforcement and minimal skill-based evaluations.

“India’s current two-wheeler licensing system prioritises procedural issuance over competence and safety readiness,” said Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, an independent non-profit focussed on improving road safety and emergency medical care. “Most licence holders have never undergone formal rider training, and existing tests are limited to basic manoeuvres conducted in controlled environments.”

Unlike countries such as Singapore, which follow multi-tiered licensing with graded training based on engine capacity India’s one-size-fits-all approach leaves novice and untrained riders highly vulnerable, he explained.

In 2023, 66% of road deaths were on straight highway stretches–where vehicle speeds tend to be high. Over half the deaths occurred in “open” areas, which “normally do not have any human activities in the vicinity”.

Overspeeding was indicted in 68% of road accident deaths, and wrong-side driving or lane indiscipline led to 5% deaths, data show. “Over-speeding often happens because people drive at speeds they feel comfortable with rather than following limits,” Geetam Tiwari said.

In order to enforce lower speeds--like 30–50 kmph--roads themselves need to be designed differently, especially near schools, with narrower lanes, textured surfaces, and speed humps, she explained. “Simply putting up speed limit signs isn’t enough, since wide, smooth, straight roads encourage speeding.”

In rural and peri-urban areas, the surge in traffic volume, particularly at access-controlled expressways intersecting with villages, raises conflict points and subsequently the number of crashes near villages increases, says Karuna Raina, director of public policy & research at SaveLIFE Foundation, told us in January 2025. “Moreover, while the design speeds for these roads are high, the corresponding road infrastructure--such as safety features, signage, lane markings, lighting and barriers--is often inadequate.”

Single-vehicle crashes are a major issue for two-wheelers, often caused by slipping or hitting roadside objects, and account for about 20–22% of two-wheeler fatalities, highlighting the need to rethink road design, Geetam Tiwari said.

The way forward

Gadgil pointed to several gaps in road safety data. “For one, there’s a big delay--just look at the 2023 report; it’s only coming out now, even though the government has been digitising data for years.

“There’s also limited flexibility in the way the data is released. Right now, reports give fixed categories, like fatalities for ages 0–18, but if you want to break it down further—say, 0–4, 5–12, or 12–18—you can’t. This matters for policy, like child restraint laws, where knowing exact age groups is critical. The data exists when accidents are recorded, but it isn’t shared in a usable way. There’s also the bigger issue of reliability—if what’s recorded is wrong, the output will be wrong,” he continued.

Working-age adults continue to be the most affected demographic in two-wheeler fatalities. In 2023, individuals aged 18-45 accounted for 66.4% of all road deaths. The vast majority of victims (85%) were male, reflecting the profile of commercial riders, gig workers, and young commuters who rely on two-wheelers for livelihood and mobility. This concentration of deaths among productive age groups translates into significant socio-economic losses, highlighting the urgency of targeted road safety interventions for these high-risk populations.

Reducing road-accident deaths and injuries by 50% and sustaining it over a period of 24 years could generate an additional flow of income equivalent to 14% of India’s 2014 gross domestic product (Rs 125 lakh crore or $2.03 trillion), as IndiaSpend reported in February 2020 based on a January 2018 study by the World Bank.

The government uses only police data to report road accident fatalities, ignoring sources such as hospitals, state and district level transport departments, as IndiaSpend reported in 2021. This makes it lopsided, experts say, because of the human and infrastructure resource shortages in police departments and biases among officials.

IndiaSpend reached out to MoRTH and the Transport & Road Safety department for comment. We will update this story when we receive a response.

This article is republished from IndiaSpend under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here.