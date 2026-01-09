Vembu’s lawyer claims $1.7 billion bond order ‘invalid’, Pramila’s lawyer says it remains in force

We reached out to Pramila’s attorney, John O Farley of Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas LLP in New York City, seeking his response to the statements Melcher made.

“Mr Vembu’s lawyer accuses a respected judge of being “fooled” into ruling against his client. Mr Vembu can’t change the facts by attacking the judge. Neither can his lawyer. The Court’s findings against Mr Vembu are a matter of public record which cannot be undone via Twitter (now X),” Farley told us in an emailed statement.

When asked about Melcher’s claim that the $1.7 billion bond order is invalid, Farley replied: “No judge of any court has found the $1.7 billion bond order "invalid.” The order is valid, it is in force, and Mr Vembu’s efforts to challenge it have been unsuccessful.”

The January 2025 order is part of the pre-trial proceedings of the divorce, which began when Sridhar filed a petition in 2021. He moved to India from California in late 2019. He was married to Pramila for close to three decades and the couple was living in California with their son, who is autistic.

The details of the appeal filed by Pramila and the court’s findings and order can be read here . The report is part of an extensive profile of Sridhar Vembu that will be published in The News Minute soon.

