Exclusive: US court orders Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu to post $1.7 billion bond in divorce case

He’s the billionaire tech entrepreneur who gave up life in California to live and work from a small village in Tamil Nadu. He speaks and tweets about the importance of doing his duty and dharma, his mission to develop rural India, and how he no longer needs more money. It is not surprising then that Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief scientist of software products company Zoho, is held up publicly as a role model – someone with “simple living and high thinking,” as one interviewer put it.This image, however, stands in sharp contrast to the pre-trial findings of a California court, where Sridhar’s divorce petition is being heard. In a strongly-worded order in January 2025, the court ordered Sridhar to post a bond of $1.7 billion, an unprecedented step as the court itself termed it, and appointed a receiver over multiple Zoho entities in the US and his personal assets, to protect his ex-wife Pramila Srinivasan’s rights. The court has also paused a significant asset-transfer transaction.“The record in this case demonstrates that Petitioner (Sridhar) has acted without regard for Respondent’s (Pramila’s) interests in community assets and without regard for the law, and that Zoho Corporation, T&V Holdings, Inc., Tony Thomas, ZCPL and related entities will act at Petitioner’s direction to further Petitioner’s interest and prejudice Respondent’s interests,” the order, passed by the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda, and available as public records, states.Community assets refer to assets either spouse earns or acquires during their marriage. It’s at the heart of the divorce proceedings between Sridhar and Pramila, who were married for close to three decades. According to California’s laws, where the couple lived with their son, community assets have to be divided equally in a divorce, unless there is a written agreement stating otherwise.While the contentious issues in the divorce proceedings were first reported by Forbes US in 2023 and followed up by Indian and global media outlets, the January 2025 court order directing Sridhar to post the billion dollar bond is previously unreported. These new developments are part of an upcoming extensive profile of the tech billionaire, to be published in The News Minute soon. .Sridhar moved to India in late 2019 and filed for divorce in 2021. The January 2025 order was passed in response to Pramila’s ex-parte application filed in November 2024. She wanted the court to prevent a transaction which she said would transfer a revenue-generating “community asset” in the US to a third-party.The transaction in question was the transfer of the business of US-based Zoho Corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chennai-headquartered Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd (ZCPL), considered a community asset, to an entity owned by Tony Thomas, Sridhar’s long-time associate. This transaction was being done in three stages..In the first stage, Zoho Corporation “sold” its assets to a new subsidiary, Zoho Distribution Corp, whose CEO was Tony Thomas. Then, the shares of Zoho Distribution Corp were “sold” to ZUS Holdings, which is 100% owned by Tony Thomas. These were the first two stages of the transaction. The third stage, involving the moving of data centres and other assets, has been paused by the court.According to the court transcript, Pramila’s attorney, John O Farley, of Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas LLP, told the court that she became aware of this transaction by chance.Pramila, who’s the founder-CEO of health tech venture MedicalMine, filed an application on November 12, 2024 to restrain Sridhar and others from finalising the transaction.In its December 12, 2024 hearing, the court paused the transaction, saying, “Honestly, this sounds like handing your money to your friend to hold… I’m not saying anyone is doing anything wrong yet. I’m not making that finding yet. However, …it’s my job, to protect the community assets, right.” In its hearing on January 15, 2025, the court rejected the reasons put forward for the transaction, including that it was undertaken for tax purposes, terming it “not credible”. It also said the transaction violated automatic temporary restraining orders (ATROS) – which come into effect in the state of California whenever a divorce petition is filed. ATROS are meant to safeguard community property.In its order directing Sridhar to post $1.7 billion as bond, the court said the petitioner (Sridhar) “has failed to cooperate with financial discovery and has not been transparent about his finances or financial transactions impacting community assets. Through this proposed transaction, or by any other means, petitioner is likely to continue to violate the ATROS and dissipate community assets.”In the same January hearing, the court also said it found that “the petitioner not only himself moved out of the United States but he has managed to move most of the assets of the marriage to India over the past decade. So Zoho Corporation is the only substantial revenue generated asset still in the United States.” The movement of assets, the judge said, interfered with the court’s ability to distribute marital assets. “Respondent may not be able to satisfy any judgment in her favor given the continued movement of assets outside of the United States by petitioner,” it stated in its findings. This observation relates to other earlier transactions also challenged by Pramila. She had alleged that Sridhar had previously moved most of his Zoho shares, their most valuable community asset, to his family members without her knowledge or consent, and in violation of California’s community property laws. Sridhar, however, denied transferring shares, saying he has only ever held 5% in ZCPL, Zoho’s main entity, and has rejected the allegations.“I used my income to support Sridhar so he could quit his job and focus on entrepreneurship. I used my income to support Sridhar so he could quit his job and focus on entrepreneurship. I felt shocked to learn only after he filed for divorce that he claimed to own just 5% of the company he had spent our marriage building, and that his siblings somehow owned the majority of the company," Pramila told us in response to emailed questions.The single largest shareholder in Chennai-headquartered ZCPL is Sridhar's younger sister, Radha Vembu, with a 47.8% stake, according to FY24 company filings shared by business research platform Tofler. Their brother, Sekar Vembu, holds 35.2% and Tony Thomas 8%. His sister Radha, and her husband, Rajendran Dandapani, who were running the development centre in Chennai which worked with Zoho Corporation, came forward as buyers.Following this, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, or ZCPL, was incorporated in India in June 2010. The concept, said Sridhar, was to unify the ownership of the US entity and the India development centre.According to Sridhar, the US entity Zoho Corporation sold its intellectual property (IP) to ZCPL for $50 million. Radha and Rajendran became the main shareholders of ZCPL with Sridhar getting a 5% stake and Tony Thomas 8%, he said.However, according to a ZCPL filing with the Registrar of Companies, cited in court and mentioned in an Economic Times report, when the company was registered in India in 2010, Sridhar’s shares translated to a 43% stake in the company.In his declaration, Sridhar said the $50 million paid by ZCPL for the IP is currently held by an entity called T&V Holdings, majority owned by him and Tony. However, Forbes US in its 2023 report said that according to Pramila’s court filings, there is no evidence that ZCPL paid the amount for the IP sale.While the court is still hearing arguments over this, it questioned whether Sridhar’s 5% stake represents true ownership in its December 2024 and January 2025 hearings. It said there was a lack of financial disclosure in the proceedings which was “extremely troubling”, adding that it “raises the reasonable inference that it is being hidden because it’s more than what he says it is for.” The court also termed it unusual for Sridhar to not have informed his wife about giving his sister and brother-in-law majority stake in a multi-billion dollar company. The bulk of the percentage of the ownership going to his sister in that manner defies belief, the court said, adding: “Everything I’ve seen in this case is petitioner moving assets or moving money around and ultimately out of the United States.”In its order, the court said: “The [2024] restructuring at issue, as well as prior transfers of community property outside the country to Petitioner’s sister and brother-in-law in 2011, neither of which was disclosed to Respondent, as well as a demonstrated continued reluctance to provide financial documents in discovery, despite a duty to do so and being subject to orders compelling production, could give rise to a breach of fiduciary duty claim by respondent which would entitle her to a larger share of the community assets.”The latest transaction to spin off the US subsidiary wholly owned by ZCPL to an entity fully owned by Tony Thomas “adds to the inference that these transfers are being done duplicitously,” the court said.The court appointed Kyle Everett in San Francisco as receiver to take possession of assets, records, documents, and property of Zoho Corporation, Zoho Technologies, Zoho Distribution Corp, T&V holdings, and the personal assets of Sridhar and Tony. A receiver is a neutral third-party observer appointed by the court to protect disputed property till a resolution is reached, among other things. Pramila was ordered to post a $275,000 bond to protect the assets placed under receivership. Subsequently, each of the entities and individuals that were to be placed in receivership posted a bond to stay the receivership. Across various hearings, Sridhar put forward different reasons about his inability to pay $1.7 billion, first saying he could not pay anything, then increasing that to an amount just over $600,000 and finally offering to pay $150 million. The court has not accepted his reasons. Till date, Sridhar has not paid anything, including $150 million, and remains out of compliance with the court’s order.We sent a detailed questionnaire to Sridhar Vembu and the Zoho PR team. A Zoho PR team representative informed us that they would not be responding to the questions.Indulekha Aravind is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.