TNM’s Haritha John wins Young Changemaker Award for reports on migrant workers

The News Minute reporter Haritha John has won the Young Changemaker award for 2023 by the Azadi Project for her coverage in the field of displacement and migration. Haritha is a senior journalist and heads the Kerala bureau of The News Minute. The Azadi Project took note of her coverage about forced displacement in Manipur and consistent reportage on migrant workers in Kerala. The award was given by The Azadi Project and Rethinking Refugees, along with Mariwala Health Initiative.

Haritha was in Manipur during the peak of ethnic violence in the state, reporting from the conflict zone , visiting relief centres and villages to convey the plight of the people. Her reportage in Manipur covers women in relief centres, the role of vigilante groups in the conflict, and the role of armed forces and the police in the ethnic violence that unfolded in Manipur.

Read: Let my son learn ‘A for AK-47’: When I visited my Manipuri batchmate in his village