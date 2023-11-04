Event Rethinking Migration engages in discussions on forced displacement

A significant global conversation on the issues of forced displacement and migration kicked off at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on Friday, November 3. The event, named Rethinking Migration: Azadi to Coexist, brought together experts, influencers, and advocates from various fields to address the challenges and opportunities associated with migration.
The opening session of the event focused on forced displacement and migration, featuring heartfelt accounts from individuals directly impacted by these. Sabreia Anwari, an Afghan refugee and an influential figure, shared her personal challenges and experiences as a refugee. She emphasised the importance of community support, saying, "My community welcomes me and accepts me as an influencer. There were struggles, but I remained positive throughout my journey, even when many tried to discourage me as a woman."
Following Sabreia's moving testimony, Preethi Nallu, a filmmaker and executive director of Report for the World, shared her experiences of working with forced migrant populations, particularly those from Afghanistan. She recounted her interactions with displaced individuals and communities, shedding light on their stories and challenges. This was followed by other sessions with several thought-provoking discussions
The event is organised by The Azadi Project and Rethinking Refugees, in partnership with Mariwala Health Initiative, Asia Society India Center, Report for the World, IIMAD (The International Institute of Migration and Development), Danish Siddiqui Foundation Asia, Fortify Rights, and Itihasology.
Several policymakers, journalists, activists, and artists are expected to participate in the two-day event to discuss the issues faced by forcibly-displaced people, and how the governments and the host communities can support them. The event can also be attended remotely by making a free registration through this link.