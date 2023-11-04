Event Rethinking Migration engages in discussions on forced displacement

A significant global conversation on the issues of forced displacement and migration kicked off at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on Friday, November 3. The event, named Rethinking Migration: Azadi to Coexist, brought together experts, influencers, and advocates from various fields to address the challenges and opportunities associated with migration.

The opening session of the event focused on forced displacement and migration, featuring heartfelt accounts from individuals directly impacted by these. Sabreia Anwari, an Afghan refugee and an influential figure, shared her personal challenges and experiences as a refugee. She emphasised the importance of community support, saying, "My community welcomes me and accepts me as an influencer. There were struggles, but I remained positive throughout my journey, even when many tried to discourage me as a woman."