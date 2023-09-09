No home to go back to: Many in Manipur camps unaware of what happened to their homes

“Do you know what happened to our homes?” anxiously asks 48-yr-old Thombi when she learns that TNM has been to Kangpokpi district where she hails from. With her 18-month-old granddaughter Anjali bundled in a cloth carrier on her back, Thombi prods, “I have heard that you media persons can go across hills.” It was in a relief camp in Imphal that we met Thombi and her Meitei family in August this year. They had moved there in the first week of May, soon after the houses neighbouring theirs were set on fire. TNM had been to the places that Thombi named, and found that most Meitei houses were burned down — only a few structures remain.

Meiteis like Thombi who used to live in Kuki-dominated districts like Churachandpur and Kangpokpi have now found shelter in relief camps in the valley. The ordeal is the same for Kukis displaced from Meitei-majority regions. According to the Manipur government, 54,488 displaced people live in 354 relief camps across the state as of July 4. A September 4 report by Outlook Magazine quoted the Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) president Arun Mitra as saying that the state now has 334 camps housing an average of 200 people. At all the relief centres that TNM visited, the women wanted to know what had happened to their houses. But most of them realised, there are no more homes to go back to.

In Imphal town, along a half-kilometre stretch that had been inhabited by Kukis, all one can see now are burned down buildings. On TNM’s visit, we saw Meitei volunteers guarding the area, not allowing outsiders to inspect the charred remains of the buildings or take photographs. Leima, a Kuki woman whom we met in a relief camp in Kangpokpi, says she came from a village near Phayeng, which is in Imphal West. “We had a house and cultivated paddy in the village. When reports of attacks came in, we left home in the clothes we were wearing at the time, without carrying even an extra pair. We don't even know what state our houses are in. It must all be burnt down,” she says. She is likely right, as Kuki houses were set on fire in the Phayeng region.