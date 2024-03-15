Electoral bond data worth over Rs 4,002 crore has not been disclosed, but why?

The State Bank of India has sold 28,030 electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 crore since March 2018, according to its responses to Right to Information requests.

But the buyers’ list released by the Election Commission on Thursday contains information for only 18,871 bonds accounting for Rs 12,516 crore.

Why has information for 9,159 bonds worth Rs 4,002 crore not been disclosed?

Part of the answer lies in an admission made by the State Bank of India in the Supreme Court earlier this week that it had made an “oversight” in its calculations. Another part of the answer lies in a “sealed cover” that has not yet been made public.

The admission

On February 15, the Supreme Court had declared as unconstitutional the electoral bond scheme that allowed individuals and companies to buy these monetary instruments anonymously and donate them to political parties. It asked the State Bank of India to disclose detailed information related to the bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

Since March 1, 2018, the bank has sold bonds in 30 phases.

However, in a plea filed before the court seeking an extension for handing over the data to the Election Commission on March 4, it only accounted for bonds sold in 22 phases since April 2019.

It said that “twenty-two thousand two hundred seventeen (22,217) electoral bonds were used for making donations to various political parties” between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024.

Eight days later, it clarified that it had made an “oversight” in its calculations.

In a compliance affidavit filed before the court on March 12, the bank pointed out that it had actually sold only 18,871 bonds between April 12, 2019, and February 15, 2024.

The remaining 3,346 bonds were sold between April 1, 2019, and April 11, 2019, as a table in paragraph 4 of the affidavit shows.