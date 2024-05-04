Telangana police to reinvestigate Rohith Vemula case, says DGP

The report comes four months after the Congress government came into power in Telangana and just 10 days before the state votes in the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. The Congress party had extended support to the ‘Justice for Vemula campaign’ in 2016 with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even assuring that a law named Rohith Vemula Act would be implemented to “safeguard the right to education and dignity” for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minorities. In fact, during his recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi had invited Radhika Vemula to join the Congress.

According to the police’s closure report, Rohith took his life as “he had his own problems and was not happy with worldly affairs” and absolves university administration and political leaders including Vice Chancellor Appa Rao, against whom the students filed the case. Despite his stellar academic performance, the report also blames Rohith for “appearing to be involved more in student political issues in the campus than studies.”

The University administration in 2015 had ordered that aside from their schools/departments, library and other academic seminars, the students were neither permitted access to hostel, administrative building and other public places nor were they allowed to participate in student elections. The report justified this prohibition claiming that the clause was invoked to ‘prevent them from committing further disturbance in the administrative block in the name of protest.’

The joint action committee that led the agitation in 2016 in the aftermath of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula’s death also released a statement on May 3 listing out the glaring omissions and misinterpretations in the closure report.

The students who were part of the JAC said in a statement that ‘the report relies solely on the caste report issued by the Guntur Collector on 10.02.2017 and overlooks the challenge to the report by the family of Rohith.’