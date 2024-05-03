Rohith Vemula closure report: Students group debunks claims made by cops

The joint action committee that led the agitation in 2016 in the aftermath of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula’s death has released a statement listing out the glaring omissions and misinterpretations in the closure report submitted by the Telangana police. It says the police report absolves the then Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH) Podile Appa Rao, BJP leaders Bandaru Dattatreya, Smriti Irani and N Ramachandra Rao and ABVP Leader Susheel Kumar of any responsibility for the murder of Rohith Vemula by replicating the exact narratives fabricated by the BJP and the ABVP.

The closure report, submitted in the Telangana High Court, said that Rohith did not belong to the Scheduled Caste category and speculated that he died by suicide fearing that his "real caste identity" would be discovered. It also alleges that the caste certificates of the family were fake without providing any evidence for the same. The statement by the committee came down heavily on this claim and said it revealed the fact that “the investigation views Dalit-ness simply as a privilege that provides an academic advantage.”

The students pointed out that the report brushes over the ample evidence that attests to Rohith’s SC status but cherrypicks any testimony that discredits this. It says, “The report relies solely on the caste report issued by the Guntur Collector on 10.02.2017 and overlooks the challenge to the report by the family of Rohith. The report falsely claims that the report of the district collector is final as no challenge against it has been registered. This, however, is completely factually incorrect as an appeal has been filed by Rohith’s mother, Radhika Vemula, with detailed statements of the witnesses. The report fails to mention the testimony of Radhika Vemula and the various experiences of Dalit-ness Rohith Vemula recorded in his own words. By doing so, the report not only displays its insensitivity but also its abject cruelty dismissing the lived experiences of the mother and her son.”