Telangana police closes Rohith Vemula file, absolves former V-C and BJP leaders

However, neither the Telangana Congress nor the central leadership has responded to the closure report so far. When contacted, leaders of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and relatives of Rohith Vemula, including his mother Radhika, refrained from issuing statements until the court hearing on Friday.

While the case was primarily registered under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act, the closure report mostly discusses Vemula’s caste location and not the reasons behind his death in itself. “There is no evidence of any fact or circumstance available on the record which dragged him to commit suicide and no one is responsible for his death,” the report reads.

The closure report states that Rohith was “aware that he does not belong to the Scheduled Caste” and that his mother got him the SC certificate. It states that this could have been one of Rohith’s constant fears as the revelation of this would result in loss of academic degrees and he could be prosecuted.

It must be noted that Radhika Vemula has throughout maintained that she belongs to the SC Mala caste and was raised as a domestic worker by a Vaddera OBC family from her childhood. Rohith's father Mani Kumar also belonged to the Vaddera community and abandoned Radhika and her children after he discovered her Dalit identity.

According to the report, Rohith took his life as “he had his own problems and was not happy with worldly affairs” and absolves the UoH administration and political leaders, including Vice Chancellor Appa Rao against whom the students filed the case. Despite his stellar academic performance, the report also blames Rohith for “appearing to be involved more in student political issues in the campus than studies.”

“If he would have been angry with the decision of the University, certainly either he would have written in specific words or would have indicated in this regard. But he did not do the same. It shows that the circumstances prevailing in the university at the time were not the reason for Rohith’s death,” the report adds.

These observations have been made despite the fact that Rohith wrote a sarcastic letter to Appa Rao criticising the administration in a scathing manner about the treatment meted out to students from the Dalit community. “Please serve 10 mg of Sodium Azide to all Dalit students at the time of admission with directions to use when they feel like reading Ambedkar. Supply a nice rope to the rooms of all Dalit students from companion, the great Chief Warden,” he had written, adding that euthanasia should be made available to students like him.