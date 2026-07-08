SRFTI top official found guilty of sexual harassment, survivor asks why Suresh Gopi hasn't acted

It has been more than two years since a former student and faculty member accused a top official of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata of sexual harassment. Two months have passed since the institute’s Inquiry Authority found him guilty . Yet, she is still awaiting justice.

The complainant, who co-operated with the Internal Committee’s two-stage inquiry, said she was hopeful that the institute would act on the IC report.

But a few days ago, she learnt that the official, who had been asked to stay away from the campus while continuing to receive his remuneration, had been selected as a member of the organising committee of the Mumbai International Film Festival. The survivor told TNM that she could no longer stay silent.

"I reported sexual harassment because I believed in the law. I trusted the authorities at SRFTI and the Information and Broadcasting ministry to take action and protect a survivor. For more than two years, I endured an exhausting process and constant delay. Even when the IC found him guilty of sexual harassment and many other serious charges in its report, justice has still remained suspended,” she said.

The SRFTI is an autonomous institute that comes under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Thrissur in Kerala and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is the chairperson of the institute. Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act or POSH Act, an employer must take action on the IC report within 60 days. Though the deadline is over, Suresh Gopi has taken no decision.