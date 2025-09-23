Internal Committees: How potential for justice gets undermined by institutional bias

“The college did constitute an IC [for this complaint] and conducted hearings multiple times, and found him not guilty of the offences,” Swapna says.

The students had presented substantial evidence during the hearings — including screenshots of messages they found inappropriate, proof of missed video calls at late hours, and so on. “But from the beginning they were trying to dismiss it all as nothing big. They seemed to think that anything other than outright sexual assault did not really merit an IC case,” Swapna says, adding that there was also no attempt made to consult an expert on cyber crimes.

The IC, Swapna says, is a great tool, and if properly used, has many possibilities to be supportive to women. She too has been an IC member before. “It is all clearly stated, what constitutes harassment, what are the steps to take in each of those situations. But it is important to have members without a patriarchal mindset in the panel. The members of an IC should get awareness training.”

In fact, it was during an awareness class led by Swapna that the complainant students realised the possibilities of the IC and that they could take their issues to the committee.

One should count it as progress, Swapna concedes, that we now have an IC in place for aggrieved women to approach. “Earlier, there were half-baked systems in place, like a women’s cell at the university and college level, where the events organised were as random as sewing sessions and baking sessions!” Swapna says.

IC, an effective mechanism in wrong hands

Feminist lawyer J Sandhya says the IC itself is a very effective mechanism that has prompted more and more women to come forward with their issues. Often, however, certain members of the panel or the institute exert pressure on the others to make a decision in favour of the respondent (the person facing the allegation).

“Often, members of the IC do not receive adequate training and have little idea about the process, even though the Supreme Court has repeatedly stressed on the importance of capacity building. In a patriarchy-driven society, this is especially important to affect any real change in the mindset. There has to be a certain sensitivity and woman-oriented thinking among the members of the panel,” Sandhya says.

Having served on several ICs and made many interventions, Sandhya has come across panels unfamiliar with their mandate or the proper way to record evidence. When such a flimsy report goes to court, it gets brushed off, so it is very important to follow proper documentation, she says.



“I have known cases where witness statements were taken over the phone. As part of Sakhi (a woman’s organisation in Kerala), I have come across ICs with men as presiding officers! And to our questions on their conduct, they reply by sharing their report – which is a confidential document that is not to be disclosed even if it is sought by an RTI plea. Such disregard for the IC leads to grave injustice to the women who seek its protection,” Sandhya adds.

Premier institutes not free of prejudice

Even premier institutes in the country have been called out for its unfair treatment of survivors.

Not just the SRFTI, the Film and Television Institute of India has also faced allegations of mistreating complainants of sexual harassment. A few years ago, a letter by a 2016 batch student of FTII appeared in several media reports, in which she accused the director of the institute of taking action against her for complaining about sexual harassment by a classmate. She wrote that she was asked to leave campus and ostracised by other students, while the director intimidated and ridiculed her. Her letter also referenced complaints of sexual harassment made by female students against a male faculty member. According to a 2018 report by The Indian Express , 13 cases of sexual harassment had been filed at FTII since 2010, out of which only one harasser had faced action.

Another prestigious institute — the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology or IIST — has also faced accusations of biased treatment to an erring professor. In 2018, advocate Sandhya shared the story of a woman professor who was allegedly harassed verbally in front of another colleague and a student. Two ICs found the accused professor guilty of harassment, yet the institute let him get away with only a ‘censure’.

Hema Committee and IC revelations

A lack of sensitivity was also alleged in the handling of cases that emerged from the Hema Committee report last year. The report’s exposure of rampant sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema prompted a number of police cases, filed by survivors who felt emboldened by its publication. However, women who had spoken up before the Committee but preferred not to proceed legally were unhappy with the police’s handling of their cases. Several of these cases had to be dropped because the women did not want to cooperate, and felt pressured to do so.