SC tells ECI to look into extra BJP votes printed during Kerala mock poll

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 18, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the allegation that extra votes were recorded for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala during a mock poll . On April 17, three VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines printed one extra slip each with BJP’s lotus symbol during two rounds of mock polls in Kasaragod. The apex court is hearing petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others seeking to verify the EVM data against all VVPAT slips.

When the case came up for hearing for the second day before Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, advocate Prashant Bhushan informed the court that of a news report saying extra votes were recorded for BJP during the mock poll. The court directed the counsel of ECI, Maninder Singh, to look into it. “Mr. Maninder Singh (ECI Counsel), please crosscheck it," Bar and Bench reported the court as saying.

It was on Wednesday, April 17 that the incident happened at the Kasaragod government college. The EVMs had the names of 10 candidates, including the None of The Above (NOTA) option.