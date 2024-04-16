Can give VVPAT slip to voters or go back to paper ballots: What petitioners told SC

In April 2024, activist-lawyer Arun Kumar Agrawal filed a petition challenging the ECI’s sequential counting (one after another) for verifying EVM-VVPAT, saying that it would cause delay. He contended that if more officers are involved and VVPATs counted simultaneously, the verification would be completed within 5-6 hours. He also sought the court to direct the ECI to make the glass of the VVPAT machine more transparent and increase the duration of the light flashing so that the voter can see the vote case. He also wanted the voter to be given the VVPAT slip that can then be dropped manually in a ballot box. The court tagged this along with the ADR petition.

What did ADR ask for?

When the case came up for hearing on April 16, Advocate Bhushan argued that as both EVMs and VVPATs have programmable chips, malicious programs can be inserted into them. "We aren't saying EVMs are manipulated or have been. We are saying they can be manipulated as both EVM and VVPAT have two kinds of chips," he said.

When the counsel pointed out that European countries like Germany were using ballot papers, the bench interrupted him and said that their population is around 6 crores while India has about 98 crores. Justice Datta said, "My home state West Bengal has more population than Germany. We need to repose some trust and faith in somebody. Do not try to bring down the system like this." Bhushan argued that if the VVPAT slips are counted parallely, the time consumption would be lesser.