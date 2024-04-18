VVPATs print extra slip with BJP lotus symbol during mock polls in Kerala

Three VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines printed one extra slip each with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lotus symbol during a mock poll in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Wednesday, April 17. This came a day after the Supreme Court said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) give accurate results unless there’s “wrong human intervention”. The Congress and CPI(M) have both raised complaints over the lapse, urging Election Commission officials to look into the errors and change the machines.

The machines had the BJP symbol as the topmost option. During the second round of mock poll too, the same three faulty VVPAT machines once again printed an extra slip with the lotus symbol. The issue was only rectified during the third round, according to Nasar Cherkalam, election agent of Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan.

The EVMs kept at the Kasaragod government college had names of 10 candidates, including the None of The Above (NOTA) option. Advocate BM Jamal, chief election agent of Rajmohan Unnithan, told TNM that when the machines were initialised, three out of 10 VVPAT machines printed out ‘test prints’. All these three prints had the BJP’s lotus symbol on it and the words ‘not to be counted’ were written on top in small letters.