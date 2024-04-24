Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' remark sparks row, Congress says not our idea

After his remarks about inheritance tax rolled into a controversy, entrepreneur, author and Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda claimed that his words were twisted and taken out of context. The Congress in India also clarified that while Sam Pitroda was a respected leader, his views did not always reflect that of the party's. On Tuesday April 23, Sam Pitroda had spoken about the inheritance tax in the US which he said allowed the government to take 55% of the overall wealth of a person upon their death while the rest went to the family. There is no such law in India and these are the kind of issues people will have to debate and discuss, Pitroda said.

The remarks came at a time the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India has been attacking its principal rival party on the basis of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's comment about redistribution of wealth. With the general elections going on in the country, BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making provocative speeches, claiming that the Congress would redistribute the 'hard-earned' money of people to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children" in an apparent reference to Muslims.