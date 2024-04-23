Stalin and Pinarayi condemn PM Modi’s remarks against Muslims, call it ‘toxic’

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s disparaging remarks about Muslims at a rally in Rajasthan. On April 21, Modi claimed that the Congress would distribute the country’s wealth to “infiltrators'' and “those who have more children”, in an explicit reference ot Muslims. He further falsely claimed that Congress’s manifesto would take a stock of gold from their “mothers and daughters” and distribute it to Muslims.

Condemning the remarks, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 23, called the comments “insidious” and that the statement from the Prime Minister himself is an “indication of threats [to them] democratic and secular values” in the country. He said, “The PM himself making such communal remarks seeking to make political gains, is a clear indication of the threats democratic and secular values are facing in the country. The Election Commission [EC] must take strong action against it. All progressive and secular forces must stand together to ensure an election that is transparent and in tune with democratic values. Any effort to dent India's secular credentials and religious harmony should be resisted.”