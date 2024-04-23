20,000 citizens write to EC seeking action against Modi for hate speech

Nearly 20,000 people including several activists have written two separate letters to the Election Commission seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against Muslims at a public event in Rajasthan’s Banswara. “The Prime Minister’s statements have disturbed the sentiments of millions of Constitution-respecting Indian citizens. The speech is dangerous and a direct attack on the Muslims of India,” they said in a petition to the EC, adding that the Congress manifesto does not say it will collect information about the gold owned by Hindu women and distribute it among Muslims.

Despite increasing public outrage, the Election Commission has “declined to comment” on the matter. Meanwhile, a three-member Congress delegation on Monday, April 22, met EC officials and sought action against the Prime Minister for using religion to persuade voters not to vote for Congress and making false statements against them.

During a public rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 21, Modi said that the Congress would distribute the country’s wealth among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, in an obvious reference to Indian Muslims. He went on to falsely claim that the Congress Manifesto talks about taking a stock of the gold from their “mothers and daughters” and distributing the wealth to Muslims, recalling a speech from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He repeated the claims, although omitting the direct reference to Muslims, for a second time the next day while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.