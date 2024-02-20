Republic TV journalist arrested while covering Sandeshkhali protests

A journalist for Republic TV Bangala who was reporting live on the tense situation at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal was suddenly taken into police custody on February 19. Footage shows police dragging the journalist, Santu Pan, away from the protest site in Sandeshkhali, 24 Parganas district, where protests and violence have been ongoing demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Earlier, police arrested Sibu Hazra, Sheikh’s aide, both of who have been accused by many women in Sandeshkhali of land grabbing and sexual harassment.

Police alleged that Santu was arrested on charges of trespassing and outraging the modesty of a woman. Responding to the arrest, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, went on air to condemn West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Arnab said, “My reporter was not allowed to take public transport, was made to stand for three to four hours in one place, after which he was physically dragged without being served any notice. Even a murderer is given a chance to prove his innocence.” He further alleged that the West Bengal government was trying to silence reporters from covering events in Sandeshkhali.